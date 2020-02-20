Rep. Andy Biggs: Trump's 2020 campaign is positive in spite of Dems' attacks

President Trump's campaign rally in Phoenix, Ariz., Wednesday evening was about positive changes his administration has implemented, whereas 2020 Democrats had no such message on the debate stage, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Thursday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, Biggs said that although the president took shots at some of the Democrats last night – including a continuation of his feud with billionaire candidate Michael Bloomberg – he was "mostly optimistic and positive about what his administration has accomplished in spite of the fact that they've tried to impeach him and attack him and have been investigating him for three years now."

According to Biggs, in contrast to the Democratic debate, the rally – which he attended – was "really an energetic event."

AFTER EVENING RALLYING BASE IN PHOENIX, TRUMP JOINS DEMS IN PILING ON BLOOMBERG

In a heartwarming moment at the beginning of the rally, the president paid tribute to a World War II veteran who was carried into the rally by two Trump supporters, a clip of which circulated on social media.

"I don't know if he knows it. He’s right now the hottest celebrity in the world. Maybe even hotter than Trump," the president said of WWII veteran Irvin Julian.

"He's all over television; even fake news CNN had him on," he commented.

"It was emotional. It was fantastic. I engage with a number of World War II vets and they love this president and it's so powerful to see," Biggs told Henry.

In addition to jabbing at the three-term New York City mayor, the president also took shots at MSNBC, which televised the ninth debate, calling the left-leaning network "MSDNC."

"MSDNC is worse than CNN, and they're all pretty bad," he said, to a round of boos.

Next, he touted his strong economic record, telling the packed Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum his administration has set 144 records on the stock market.

"From our rural communities to our inner cities, we are expanding the American blessings. We added 225,000 jobs last month. Did you see that?" Trump asked.

The president then boasted about the country's low unemployment rate, saying it was the lowest it's been in 51 years and that the average unemployment rate during his tenure was the lowest of any U.S. president in recorded history.

Lastly, the president turned to what many have regarded as his signature issue: border security.

"Washington Democrats put the needs of illegal immigrants before the well-being of American citizens," he said.

"They want to let anyone from around the world simply walk across the border, and then they want to give them a lifetime of free welfare, health care ... everything," he warned.

"Basically, President Obama deported the most of anybody ... [among] the last three administrations. This president has tried to bring the border under security so we are having ... far less need to deport people," Biggs remarked.

"But, the reality is, the border fence is going up and we are seeing actually more immigration enforcement on the other side, on the front end, and that's probably the best way to do it, by engaging Mexico to stop it," he said.

The president moves to Colorado Springs, Colo. – the next stop in his Western tour – on Thursday night.

