Robert De Niro claims Trump will 'never leave' office at end of his term, says 'up to us to get rid of him'

Actor Robert De Niro said during a Monday interview that President Donald Trump would "never leave" office and that it was up to "us to get rid of him."

MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace said during her podcast, "The Best People," "I wonder what it is about people's inability to see beyond the next three — he's gone in three years."

"Well, he will never leave. We have to make him leave. You see, he jokes now about nationalizing the elections — he's not joking. We've seen enough already. And everybody's worried about it, but he means it," De Niro said.

Several liberal media figures and lawmakers have similarly argued that Trump would not leave office at the end of his term.

When Wallace again asked whether he believed Trump would leave in three years, De Niro replied, "He ain’t leaving. No, no way."

"Let's not kid ourselves. He will not leave. It's up to us to get rid of him," the actor continued.

De Niro also said he believed Trump would not respect midterm election results and called for widespread protests.

"You start hearing it all over now," the actor said. "It's up to you. Damn right, it's about the people. The people got — like Vietnam. You got to get out there and protest. The ‘No Kings’ coming. It's got to be not 7, 8, 9 million. It's got to be way, way more than that."

The White House did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

De Niro spoke to MS NOW in October about the liberal "No Kings" protests in response to Trump's policies in 2025. The actor praised several Democratic leaders — including New York Attorney General Letitia James — for opposing the president.

"There’s something," De Niro said. "I like Hakeem Jeffries. I like… Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, they’re all great, strong. I like what Letitia James is doing. She’s fighting back. She’s saying, ‘f--- you!’"

After an audible reaction from host Jonathan Capehart, De Niro continued, "I’m sorry. This is where we are. It’s what she’s saying. ‘This is it. I will not be taken down by this person. I am not afraid of him.’ And God bless her for that. And that’s how other people have to be."

De Niro previously promoted the "No Kings" protests in an Instagram video that included explicit language.