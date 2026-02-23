Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Robert De Niro claims Trump will 'never leave' office at end of his term, says 'up to us to get rid of him'

Actor tells MS NOW host 'we have to make him leave' and calls for widespread protests like during Vietnam War

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Robert De Niro claims Trump will 'never leave' office Video

Robert De Niro claims Trump will 'never leave' office

Actor Robert De Niro claimed during an interview with MS NOW's Nicolle Wallace that President Donald Trump would "never leave" office and will have to be forced out.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Robert De Niro said during a Monday interview that President Donald Trump would "never leave" office and that it was up to "us to get rid of him."

MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace said during her podcast, "The Best People," "I wonder what it is about people's inability to see beyond the next three — he's gone in three years."

"Well, he will never leave. We have to make him leave. You see, he jokes now about nationalizing the elections — he's not joking. We've seen enough already. And everybody's worried about it, but he means it," De Niro said.

Several liberal media figures and lawmakers have similarly argued that Trump would not leave office at the end of his term.

De Niro and Trump

Robert De Niro and President Donald Trump. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

When Wallace again asked whether he believed Trump would leave in three years, De Niro replied, "He ain’t leaving. No, no way."

"Let's not kid ourselves. He will not leave. It's up to us to get rid of him," the actor continued.

De Niro also said he believed Trump would not respect midterm election results and called for widespread protests.

"You start hearing it all over now," the actor said. "It's up to you. Damn right, it's about the people. The people got — like Vietnam. You got to get out there and protest. The ‘No Kings’ coming. It's got to be not 7, 8, 9 million. It's got to be way, way more than that."

The White House did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

JOHN CUSACK TELLS TRUMP TO 'GO TO HELL' AT CHICAGO 'NO KINGS' PROTEST

Trump listens in a meeting in January 2026

President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Jan. 29, 2026. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

De Niro spoke to MS NOW in October about the liberal "No Kings" protests in response to Trump's policies in 2025. The actor praised several Democratic leaders — including New York Attorney General Letitia James — for opposing the president.

"There’s something," De Niro said. "I like Hakeem Jeffries. I like… Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, they’re all great, strong. I like what Letitia James is doing. She’s fighting back. She’s saying, ‘f--- you!’"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Actor Robert De Niro drops f-bomb on MSNBC's 'The Weekend' Video

After an audible reaction from host Jonathan Capehart, De Niro continued, "I’m sorry. This is where we are. It’s what she’s saying. ‘This is it. I will not be taken down by this person. I am not afraid of him.’ And God bless her for that. And that’s how other people have to be."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

De Niro previously promoted the "No Kings" protests in an Instagram video that included explicit language.

Related Article

'I've Had It' podcast hosts fear Trump will be surpassed by more 'diabolical' successor
'I've Had It' podcast hosts fear Trump will be surpassed by more 'diabolical' successor

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue