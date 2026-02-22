'Miracle on Ice' star tells '60 Minutes' historic Olympic victory showed 'what makes our country so great'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Olympic gold medalist Mike Eruzione, the captain of the U.S. hockey team behind the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" moment, reflected on the iconic game as "what makes our country great."

During the final minute of CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, correspondent Cecilia Vega asked Eruzione what lesson he thought people took from Team USA's upset victory — exactly 46 years later.

"I think the lesson that our team showed in 1980 by winning an Olympic gold medal, by beating the Soviets, a team that nobody in the world thought we could beat, is a great example of what makes our country so great," Eruzione said.

"Herb Brooks, our coach, called us a 'lunch-pail, hard-hat group of guys,'" he continued. "Guys who came to work every single day, rolled up our sleeves, striving to be the best that we could be, and I think when you look back on 250 years in our country, you've seen moments like that where despite the challenges and despite the fact that nobody thinks that we can achieve something, you find a way to do it."

On Feb. 22, 1980 , amateur hockey players from the United States shocked the world when they defeated the Soviet Union, 4-3, during the height of the Cold War in what has been known as the "Miracle on Ice." The game also gave rise to the now-famous "U-S-A" chant.

The United States beat Finland, 4-2, in the gold medal game two days later.

Eruzione said his team came through when the nation needed "something to feel good about" and described how people, even now, can still relate to Team USA.

"People come up to me this day and will say, 'I remember where I was when we won.' And I always go, 'We? I didn’t know you were on the team.' But that’s what that moment meant. If you believe in something, and you are willing to work for it, you can accomplish it and our team exemplified that," Eruzione said.

Team USA took home the gold medal in men’s ice hockey once again on Sunday after defeating Canada, 2-1, during overtime. It was the first gold medal the U.S. won in men's ice hockey since the 1980 games and only the third time the country has won gold in men's hockey overall.

Eruzione previously criticized Team USA snowboarder Hunter Hess for having mixed emotions over representing the U.S. because of the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"Hunter Hess US snowboarder saying he doesn’t represent his country but his family and friends," Eruzione wrote on X earlier this month. "Then don’t put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends. Some athletes just don’t get it."

He later deleted the post.

