'Miracle on Ice' star tells '60 Minutes' historic Olympic victory showed 'what makes our country so great'

Team USA won its first gold medal in men's hockey since the 'Miracle on Ice' in 1980, on Sunday

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Miracle on Ice captain reflects on game as what makes our country so great Video

Miracle on Ice captain reflects on game as what makes our country so great

American Olympic gold medalist Mike Eruzione spoke to CBS "60 Minutes" about the lesson learned from the famous "Miracle on Ice" game at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

American Olympic gold medalist Mike Eruzione, the captain of the U.S. hockey team behind the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" moment, reflected on the iconic game as "what makes our country great."

During the final minute of CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, correspondent Cecilia Vega asked Eruzione what lesson he thought people took from Team USA's upset victory — exactly 46 years later.

"I think the lesson that our team showed in 1980 by winning an Olympic gold medal, by beating the Soviets, a team that nobody in the world thought we could beat, is a great example of what makes our country so great," Eruzione said.

Mike Eruzione at the exhibition vs Soviet Union

Mike Eruzione of Team USA shakes hands with the Soviet team during an exhibition game against the Soviet Union on Feb. 9, 1980, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

"Herb Brooks, our coach, called us a 'lunch-pail, hard-hat group of guys,'" he continued. "Guys who came to work every single day, rolled up our sleeves, striving to be the best that we could be, and I think when you look back on 250 years in our country, you've seen moments like that where despite the challenges and despite the fact that nobody thinks that we can achieve something, you find a way to do it."

On Feb. 22, 1980, amateur hockey players from the United States shocked the world when they defeated the Soviet Union, 4-3, during the height of the Cold War in what has been known as the "Miracle on Ice." The game also gave rise to the now-famous "U-S-A" chant.

The United States beat Finland, 4-2, in the gold medal game two days later. 

1980 USA HOCKEY TEAM MEMBERS 'RUN BACK THE MIRACLE' IN LAKE PLACID REUNION

Connor Hellebuyck celebrates gold medal

Team USA took home the gold medal in men's hockey for the first time since the "Miracle on Ice" Sunday. (Andrea Branca/Eurasia Sport Images)

Eruzione said his team came through when the nation needed "something to feel good about" and described how people, even now, can still relate to Team USA.

"People come up to me this day and will say, 'I remember where I was when we won.' And I always go, 'We? I didn’t know you were on the team.' But that’s what that moment meant. If you believe in something, and you are willing to work for it, you can accomplish it and our team exemplified that," Eruzione said.

Team USA took home the gold medal in men’s ice hockey once again on Sunday after defeating Canada, 2-1, during overtime. It was the first gold medal the U.S. won in men's ice hockey since the 1980 games and only the third time the country has won gold in men's hockey overall.

Mike Eruzione

Mike Eruzione commented on the "Miracle on Ice" event on the 46th anniversary of the game. (Michael Ultra)

Eruzione previously criticized Team USA snowboarder Hunter Hess for having mixed emotions over representing the U.S. because of the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"Hunter Hess US snowboarder saying he doesn’t represent his country but his family and friends," Eruzione wrote on X earlier this month. "Then don’t put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends. Some athletes just don’t get it."

He later deleted the post.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

