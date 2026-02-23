Expand / Collapse search
Maher warns Dems to avoid tone-deaf celebs because they are 'actually hurting' the party's brand

'You’ve got to cut your celebrities loose,' Maher warned Democrats, saying preachy celebrities are hurting their brand

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Bill Maher warns Democrats that tone-deaf celebrities are 'actually hurting' the party's brand Video

Bill Maher warns Democrats that tone-deaf celebrities are 'actually hurting' the party's brand

Podcaster Bill Maher and musician John Mellencamp spoke about how tone-deaf celebrities damage the Democratic Party's brand in the public eye when they talk politics, arguing they can't relate to common people.

Bill Maher and musician John Mellencamp discussed Monday about how out of touch wealthy liberal celebrities are with everyday working Americans.

On his "Club Random" podcast, Maher said that while he finds Democrats ultimately to be "less alarming" than Republicans, he takes issue with their far-left excesses and sometimes tone-deaf messaging. "But yes, I think both sides have to be called out. And, like, I live in Hollywood, this town just does not believe that. They do not believe in calling out both sides."

Mellencamp recalled Maher’s recent statement rejecting the idea of using the Golden Globes as an opportunity to make political statements by wearing lapel pins to honor Minneapolis resident Renee Good, who was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. 

A variety of prominent celebrities — including actor Mark Ruffalo and comedian Wanda Sykes — wore pins that said, "Be Good," in reference to Renee Good, while others used the televised platform to make political statements.

Maher, however, laughed off and rejected the idea, sparking celebrity ire to the point that Sykes took a swipe at him as he was presented with an award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, telling him, "You give us so much. But I would love a little less. Just try less."

"It was so funny," Maher said, recalling his initial reaction that sparked so much outrage.

"It was," Mellencamp agreed. "Because outside of this ball of people that live here, nobody gives a s---."

"But that’s what I was saying," Maher recalled. "The Democrats, I mean — for people who didn't see it — The point of it was, you’ve got to cut your celebrities loose. You think they're helping, and they're actually hurting, because people don't see celebrities in any way like they can relate to their life, and they can't in any way."

"The other funny thing is that, you know, most people, you know … We don't know anything. You know, we don't know s---," Mellencamp said. "We don't know s--- what's really going on. We don't know, you know, and it's always been that way ever since I can remember."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

