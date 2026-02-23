UK hospital trust advises staff to use ‘Xey/Xem’ pronouns or apologize for mistakes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is telling its staff to use "Xey/Xem" pronouns for individuals who request them, according to a report.

"An NHS trust has said the pronouns ‘Xey/Xem’ can be used by staff at work," The Telegraph reported on Monday. "King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in south London also urged staff to apologize if they used the ‘wrong" pronouns for colleagues.’"

The report said that a training document that they said is named "Pronouns and the LGBTQ+ Community" catalogs various examples of pronouns, including I/me, She/her, He/him, They/them, Ze/Zir, Xey/Xem or It/Its.

The "Xey/Xem" pronouns are considered gender-neutral neopronouns sometimes preferred by individuals who identify as non-binary or genderqueer and do not use traditional gendered pronouns such as he/him or she/her.

According to the report from The Telegraph, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said it was "‘up to each individual to identify what their pronouns are,’ stressing it was a great way ‘to create an inclusive environment and demonstrate inclusion in the workplace.’"

The training reportedly took place in February 2025, which was uncovered following a freedom of information request, the report said.

Elizabeth Mills, senior press officer at the King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, told Fox News Digital in a statement that, "Our aim is to ensure our hospitals are welcoming and safe environments for everyone, where individuals feel respected and able to access the care they need at all times."

Staff were instructed that if they do make a mistake when addressing someone’s pronouns, to "apologize without making a big deal, correct the mistake and move on."

Staff were also reportedly told to use more gender-neutral language, such as "sibling" in the place of "brother" or "sister," and "everyone, team, colleagues, folks instead of ladies and gentlemen or boys and girls."



