BBC issues apology after man with Tourette syndrome shouted racial slur at Black actors during BAFTA Awards

The BBC issued an apology on Sunday after a racial slur was shouted by an audience member with Tourette syndrome during a broadcast of the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

John Davidson, who has severe Tourette syndrome and was the inspiration for the BAFTA-nominated biographical film "I Swear," was heard shouting the n-word while Black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage. During other portions of the program, Davison was heard shouting profanities including "f--- you" and "shut the f--- up."

The British broadcaster issued an apology after failing to remove the profane language when the pre-taped show aired. Tourette syndrome is a motor disorder that manifests itself in various movement and vocal tics, depending on the person.

"Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer," a BBC spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Davidson left the room voluntarily following the racial slur, according to Variety. The Hollywood trade publication also reported that a stage manager warned audience members that Davidson could make involuntary noises or comments during the ceremony.

The BAFTAs, Britain’s annual celebration of the year’s best films, were held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the event , marking the first time that they had attended the awards together since 2023.

Actor Alan Cumming, who hosted the BAFTAs, addressed the situation on-air during the broadcast.

"You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience," Cumming said. "Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone."

The host again discussed the ordeal later in the show, this time offering an apology.

"Tourette syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight," Cummings said.

Some critics of the way the situation was handled took to social media.

"Asking for more grace for the person who shouted a racist slur instead of for Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who had to push through being embarrassed in front of their peers. But that’s often the expectation — that Black people are just supposed to be ok with being disrespected and dehumanized so that other people don’t feel bad," former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill wrote.



"Sinners" production designer, Hannah Beacher, also criticized Cummings' comments, saying the "throw-away apology" made the situation worse.

Fox News Digital's Ashleu Hume contributed to this report.