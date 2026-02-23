Dem lawmaker claims Kash Patel 'does not love America' when asked about FBI head cheering Team USA at Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., said FBI Director Kash Patel "does not love America" in response to a question Monday about the FBI director's presence at the Winter Olympics hockey game on Sunday in Milan, Italy — specifically Patel celebrating in the locker room with the Team USA men's team after they won gold.

CNN host John Berman noted that, "FBI Director Kash Patel — and I think we have those pictures — was in the locker room afterwards enjoying the celebration, and a beer apparently, and there were people raising questions about why he was there."

Berman asked Moulton, "What do you think of his justification for being there?"

"If Kash Patel loved America, he would hold up the Constitution," Moulton said. "He would uphold it with his agency. He would stop firing people when they try to obey the law, and it’s not in the political interests of Donald Trump."

"He would actually speak out when Donald Trump pardons hundreds of insurrectionists who tried to overthrow our government on January 6th," Moulton continued. "Kash Patel does not love America, he loves Donald Trump. And he’s trying to take every political advantage of his position that he can. That’s what was going on in that locker room."

The FBI and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In his question to Moulton, Berman explained, "Now the FBI spokesperson said he [Patel] was in Europe on official business, happened to go to the game. And then the FBI director himself put out a tweet that said, ‘For the very concerned media, yes, I love America, and was extremely humbled when one of my friends, the newly minted gold medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment. Greatest country on Earth and greatest sport on Earth.'"

The U.S. men's hockey team won gold on Sunday over Canada in sudden-death overtime.

Patel's spokesperson, Ben Williamson, responded to multiple articles about Patel's gold medal game attendance, specifically on CBS and MS NOW.

Patel's statement responding to media scrutiny was met with backlash by critics online, who argued he shouldn't have been at the game.

