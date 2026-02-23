Mar-a-Lago security breach prompts new warnings: 'How many chances does one man get?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lara Trump called out what she described as incendiary language from the left following a security breach at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, while a former Secret Service official said the nation faces "a fight of good versus evil."

The Mar-a-Lago breach occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a suspect made an "unauthorized entry" through the resort’s north gate while another vehicle was exiting. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of North Carolina, was reportedly carrying a gas can and a shotgun, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw confirmed to Fox News.

"You have to ask yourself, whenever you just casually throw around terms like Nazi, like fascist, like Hitler and racist, what do you think the consequences of that ultimately will be?," Lara Trump said Monday on "Fox & Friends."

"I keep wondering, how many chances does one man get? He's not gonna be lucky enough at some point. Thank God he wasn't at Mar-a-Lago and the First Lady wasn't there this weekend, but you don't get lucky every single time."

The president’s daughter-in-law added that it has been "deafeningly silent from one side of the political aisle," noting it was the third threat to his life following assassination attempts at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally and at Mar-a-Lago in 2024.

Former Secret Service agent Tim Miller echoed Lara Trump’s concerns, warning that the left's "radical ideology" in America's educational system is now bearing fruit.

"It is a fight of good vs. evil. If you believe in America, if you believe that this is the greatest place on Earth... then you're going to want to support it. But this ideology on the left is all about highlighting to our young people what's wrong," he said Monday on "Fox & Friends."

"My hope and prayer is that all Americans would wake up, because, if not, this violence is going to become more and more common."

