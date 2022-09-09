Queen Elizabeth II remembered by Dame Joan Collins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dame Joan Collins offered her memories of Queen Elizabeth II one day after her death and also looked ahead to the reign of King Charles III.

Collins, a British actress of "Dynasty" fame and author, joined Fox Nation's "Piers Morgan: Uncensored" during a special tribute to the queen.

She said she first had a bad premonition when English press were reporting a downturn in Elizabeth's health and had begun showing pictures of her childhood as a princess.

"The more times that we saw the queen when she was a little girl, when she was a teenager, when she was 21 and that really wonderful speech -- the more upset we got. And when we finally heard the news at 6:30 [Greenwich time], I just I couldn't stop crying," Collins said.

"Even though you expect it, and obviously we've been thinking about it, you really think: 'She's iconic -- she's never going to go. She's always going to be there for us.' -- She's part of my whole life. I mean, I don't remember not being around when she was around."

Collins also recalled how the queen was present when she was named a dame, and told host Piers Morgan she was such a gracious person in that moment.

"She said, 'Oh, I'm so happy for you. You deserve this. You've been acting for a long time now.' She was always a delight to be around," Collins recalled

Collins later added that former President Donald Trump had said a highlight of his presidency was meeting the queen at Windsor Castle and dining with her.

"I interviewed him immediately afterwards and he was giddy with excitement. He really was like a fanboy around her, and he was the president of the United States."

Collins said Queen Elizabeth was not afraid to show a more casual side, such as images of her smiling in conversation with Trump, or the famous prologue to the London Olympics ceremony where she and then-007 actor Daniel Craig appeared to jump out of a helicopter to usher in the games.

Collins specifically recalled the queen uncharacteristically for a monarch ppearing with Paddington Bear for a scene in which they had tea and marmalade sandwiches together.

The "Dynasty" star added that as a child, she recalled then-Princess Elizabeth's devotion to Great Britain while under attack from the Germans.

Elizabeth had volunteered as a truck driver and mechanic to help the war effort.

"I do remember my mother showing me the front page of the Daily Mail, and there was the queen and I think the king, standing in all the rubble outside Buckingham Palace," she said. "And the queen would not leave England. She would not leave London. She absolutely said she's standing here beside everybody."

Collins said Elizabeth's son, the now-King Charles III, will make a great monarch as well.

"He has a wonderful voice, really nice voice. I think he cares very much about the community, about the country, about every country. I mean, he has so many good causes," Collins said.

"I thought it was very interesting when he said that he was going to have to give up a lot of his charity work. I don't know who he is going to pass it on to, but of course, I suppose it's very difficult to be prince and then the king."

