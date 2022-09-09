King Charles III sets Twitter abuzz by mentioning Meghan Markle during first address after death of Queen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles III sent social media into a frenzy on Friday when he mentioned Meghan Markle during his address to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new king spoke about his mother’s legacy before touting members of the Royal Family, including his son Prince Harry and his American wife. Markle, who became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, has been the center of controversy as many believe she’s responsible for the couple’s 2020 departures from royal duties, move to America and ongoing family infighting.

"I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas," King Charles III said before quickly moving on.

KING CHARLES III NAMES WILLIAM PRINCE OF WALES, EXPRESSES 'LOVE' FOR HARRY AND MEGHAN

Many approved of the mention of the polarizing Markle, while others found room for criticism.

"Did he really not refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? Did he say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? This is why I don’t like this man he’s insidious. Even if it was written that way he should have changed it in his speech," one critic wrote.

National World commercial editor Graham Walker called it a "beautiful, loving and stoic debut speech," noting it "got me when he not only name checked new Prince of Wales William and Kate but wanted to ‘express my love for Harry and Megan [sic], as they build their lives overseas.’"

KATE MIDDLETON SPOTTED FOR FIRST TIME SINCE QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH

Variety reporter K.J. Yossman asked, "Is it significant King Charles said he was making Kate and William the Prince and Princess of Wales but didn't mention Harry and Meghan's titles *at all*? I know they're not getting new titles but could they be stripped of their current ones?"

Writer Chris Wray added, "Outstanding speech. One that shows the kings beliefs and priorities remain the same as they have for a long time, one that shows where he stands on so many things and one where me makes a strong point to show his support to Harry & Meghan."

"Wow. I wasn’t expecting a shout out to [Meghan] and Harry. Me-thinks times are gonna change under him," another user wrote.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERED AS KING CHARLES III ASCENDS THE BRITISH THRONE

Many others took to Twitter with thoughts on the comment:

Markle stayed behind while husband Prince Harry traveled to Scotland, although he did not arrive at Balmoral Castle before Queen Elizabeth's death was announced to the public. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that Markle's absence was likely due to Kate Middleton's decision to stay in Windsor.

King Charles III arrived to Buckingham Palace on Friday to a massive crowd. He and Queen Consort Camilla traveled back to London a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz, Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.