Premiere of Kelsey Grammer's American History Fox Nation series dives into The Battle of Bunker Hill

Kelsey Grammer 's new American History series on Fox Nation debuts on Sunday, May 1, giving viewers an in-depth look at The Battle of Bunker Hill, the first of eight key historic battles the popular actor, producer and director will help analyze.



"It was a battle named for a place where it didn't happen," Grammer says of Bunker Hill in the episode. "The first major battle of the Revolution will also stand as one of its bloodiest, and mark an unmistakable point of no return."



More than a year before the Declaration of Independence, America is born at Bunker Hill.



In his hosting duties for "Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America," the actor, most celebrated for his 2-decade run playing TV character Frasier Crane on "Cheers" and subsequently "Frasier," first takes viewers back to the spring of 1775 where it all began.



"Only by sorting through two centuries of fact and fiction, can we remember the men who've shaped the nation we became," Grammer said in a new teaser for the show.

The chronological eight-part series will begin with three episodes on battles during the Revolutionary War. In addition to The Battle of Bunker Hill, Grammer will narrate similar examinations of the Battle of Brooklyn and the Battle of Yorktown, before pivoting to analyses of the Battle of the Alamo during the Texas Revolution.



The final trio of episodes will center on the American Civil War, highlighting the First Battle of Bull Run, the Battle of Antietam, and the Siege of Vicksburg. The series will wrap up with a spotlight on the American Indian Wars’ Battle of the Little Bighorn.

As an audience guide, Grammer will reveal the strategies that led to victory or defeat in the memorable battles, the inner workings of those on the battlefield, the decisions that led to battle, and a closer look at the long-term consequences of each conflict.