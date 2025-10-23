White House responds to liberal podcast host calling Stephen Miller a 'Nazi Jew'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Interior designer and podcast host Jennifer Welch, co-host of the "I’ve Had It" podcast, criticized the Trump administration on Thursday, referring to White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller as a "Nazi Jew."

Far-left commentators have frequently compared President Donald Trump and his allies to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis — a comparison many argue is irresponsible in America’s increasingly politically charged climate.

The co-hosts of the "I’ve Had It" podcast appeared on CNN with host Abby Phillip in an episode titled "Keeping Up With the Cult." Phillip said that while she believes it is beneficial to allow people of differing perspectives to share their views, she encourages guests to express what they "really believe."

"Let’s put it on the table. Sometimes I think about the ’80s and the quiet bigotry that existed at that time. And I do wonder, would we be better off if we just knew? If people just actually were upfront about their views rather than it’s kind of like underneath the surface?" Phillip said.

Welch then appeared to mock the phrase "I don't see color" as a way people hide their racism.

When it comes to "reprehensible" views in politics, Phillip argued it is the duty of leaders to draw a line and say their parties are not open to such ideologies.

"I don’t know if that’s really cancel culture so much as, like, leadership," Phillip argued.

"What do you do when the racists are in charge, like they are now?" Welch asked.

"I mean, like Steven Miller is a White supremacist. I mean, he is. and he's basically running the White House. They keep Trump busy with his decorating projects. He's got building the arch now. He's got his Oval Office design," she continued "And then you have these real sociopaths that are real anti-semites, true White supremacists like Steven Miller. And even though he's Jewish, he's like a Nazi Jew."

A spokeswoman from the White House argued this was a "braindead take" typical of an interior designer trying to comment on politics.

"If Jennifer wants to sound like she has more than 3 brain cells, she should stick to couches and countertops – and stop spewing hateful comments that incite radical leftists to commit acts of violence against Republicans," the spokeswoman argued.

During the interview, Phillip offered tepid pushback to Welch’s accusation of Miller being a "Nazi Jew."

"Well, look, I can't speak to what Steven Miller's motivations are. I've met him. I've talked to him. I've interviewed him," the CNN host said.

"How tall is he?" Welch asked.

"Yeah, we’re dying to know," podcast co-host Angie "Pumps" Sullivan added.

