Far-left podcast host who laughed as activist cheered Charlie Kirk's murder has become a liberal media darling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Far-left podcast star Jennifer Welch has become a liberal media darling as her recent commentary has generated intense backlash from the right.

Welch, co-host of the "I've Had It" podcast, went viral this week for comments she made on her politically-charged spinoff "IHIP News" where she is seen laughing at a clip showing a No Kings protester saying she was "glad" that conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

"So listen up, Democratic establishment," Welch said on her podcast. "You can either jump on board with this s---, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

FORMER BRAVO STAR LAUGHS AS ACTIVIST CHEERS CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH, SAYS DEMS MUST LEARN TO CATER TO SUCH VOTERS

Just days earlier, Welch suggested White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller was a "Nazi Jew."

"Stephen Miller is a White supremacist. I mean, he is. And he's basically running the White House. They keep Trump busy with his decorating projects. He's got building the arch now. He's got his Oval Office design," Welch said. "And then you have these real sociopaths that are real antisemites, true White supremacists like Steven Miller. And even though he's Jewish, he's like a Nazi Jew."

WHITE HOUSE RESPONDS TO LIBERAL PODCAST HOST CALLING STEPHEN MILLER A 'NAZI JEW'

Welch's career has had quite the evolution. Welch, an Oklahoma City-based interior designer, starred in the short-lived Bravo reality show "Sweet Home Oklahoma" from 2017-2018. It wasn't until 2022 that she launched "I've Had It" with co-host Angie Sullivan.

The podcast, which initially launched as an apolitical platform for Welch and Sullivan to air "petty grievances" and to combat "toxic positivity" from other influencers, increasingly delved into politics in 2024, landing high-profile interviews with former President Barack Obama, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Welch and Sullivan were invited onto NBC's "Today" fourth-hour program twice and have appeared on "CBS Mornings" and ABC's "The View" to promote a book earlier this year. They also received glowing profiles in Rolling Stone, The Guardian and New York Magazine's The Cut and were invited to MSNBC's live event in New York City, all within the last month. Many of her fans on social media have speculated whether Democrats have found their Joe Rogan.

"Is the Future of Viral Left Podcasting These Two Hilarious Red State Moms?" Rolling Stone asked in its headline.

"How two blond suburban moms gave Democrats an answer to the rightwing media ecosystem," The Guardian's headline similarly read.

However, Welch specifically has had an increasing presence on cable news. After making her CNN debut with Sullivan in September 2024, Welch has made at least four solo appearances on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" since May. She's also been on MSNBC three times in recent months.

"I've Had It" is among the top 100 podcasts on Apple and has over 1.36 million subscribers on YouTube. Some of Welch's most recent guests include House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, MSNBC's Jen Psaki and CNN's Abby Phillip.

The liberal Oklahoma native quickly embraced Mamdani and scolded other Democrats for not rallying behind the socialist candidate.

"Zohran Mamdani is putting on a masterclass on how the Democrats win," Welch said on her podcast. "This guy is the future of the Democratic Party and the fact there is leadership in the Democratic Party that has not endorsed this man is why we lose."

FORMER BRAVO STAR SAYS TRUMP VOTERS NEED TO BE BANNED FROM MEXICAN RESTAURANTS IN PROFANE RANT

While she regularly bashes President Donald Trump and other Republicans, Welch isn't shy to attack Democrats from the left.

Welch laid into former Chicago Mayor and potential Democratic presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel, who voiced concern about their party's fixation on transgender rights.

"That is such bulls---. That is total bulls---. That is buying into the right-wing media narrative. And I’m so sick of Democrats like you selling out and saying this," Welch told Emanuel.

In another podcast interview, Welch accused Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. of "capitulation" to what she calls the "fascist" Trump administration, comparing Democratic leadership to "Neville Chamberlain." She also attacked him for previously accepting money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Welch raised eyebrows in August when she scolded White voters who supported Trump, saying they shouldn't be able to walk into a Mexican, Chinese or Indian restaurant or see a gay hairdresser.

"I don't think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel. Get your fat a---es over to Cracker Barrel," Welch told Trump voters.

Welch held no punches against Kirk following his horrific murder last month, branding the Turning Point USA co-founder a "hate-monger."

"I oppose gun violence … but Charlie Kirk was a hate-monger, a racist, a misogynist, and a homophobe who trafficked in cruelty and in culture wars that marginalized people," Welch told The Cut. "I opposed his opinions when he was alive, and I oppose his opinions now that he’s dead. The violent nature of his death doesn’t change that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP