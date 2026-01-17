Piers Morgan clashes with Roger Waters, accuses the rocker of propping up dictators while attacking Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Piers Morgan slammed Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters for "trying to prop up terrorists and powerful dictatorships" while simultaneously criticizing President Donald Trump as "demented" and "evil."

Waters appeared on Friday's episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored," where he lambasted Trump as a "real scumbag," and according to Morgan, came to the defense of leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and ex-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

During the interview, Waters argued that Putin "really has tried not to hurt civilians" during his ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and referred to Maduro as the "duly democratically elected leader" of Venezuela despite his election being widely labeled fraudulent by international observers and critics within his own country.

PIERS MORGAN PANEL ERUPTS IN FIERY CLASH WITH GUEST BEING ACCUSED OF SPREADING ‘JIHADI ISLAMIST PROPAGANDA’

"I support [Maduro] because he’s the duly democratically elected leader of a country that represents all the principles of Bolivarian and Chávez revolutionary process," Waters asserted. "So, so he represents the people of Venezuela, [who] live a completely different way of life than in the United States, where I live, or in England, where you live."

The rock star added that the Trump administration "made up the daft story" of Maduro being a drug trafficker to justify invading Venezuela, calling the claim "errant nonsense."

Later on in the interview, Waters said that the West should "be careful what they wish for" in regard to ousting Putin, warning that whoever replaces him may be far worse than he is.

"Then you will see something completely different, because Putin has conducted the special military operation with his gloves off. He really has tried not to hurt civilians and so on and so forth," he argued.

PRO-MADURO GROUPS PROTESTING TRUMP’S ACTIONS IN SOCIALIST COUNTRY INCLUDE SOROS-BACKED ORGANIZATION

After Morgan expressed his puzzlement at what Waters said about Putin, the Pink Floyd star told the host, "See, you know nothing, Piers."

"Vladimir Putin illegally invaded a sovereign democratic country and started bombing the s--- out of it. Why? Why would you, on any level, try to excuse or defend it?" Morgan asked.

Contrasting Waters’s remarks about the United States with his comments about countries like Russia and Venezuela, Morgan asked the musician why he doesn’t leave America for one of those countries.

"You rail a lot about America and about Donald Trump, but you live in America, right? I mean, there’s inconsistency there. Why live somewhere if you hate it so much or hate the leaders so much? Why don’t you act to the point of principle, get off your backside, and go and live in Iran or Venezuela? Live under one of these regimes that you think aren’t too bad," Morgan railed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Piers, do stop, do stop. Maybe I will, but to answer your question about me being successful in rock and roll and blah, yes I am, very and blah blah blah and all of that. Why do I do all of this? Because I believe — I hope you’re listening — I believe in right and wrong. I have a moral compass… I have moral compass which I allow to guide my actions," Waters shot back.

After telling Morgan that he appeared on the show to be a "voice for the voiceless," Morgan questioned who the "voiceless" people were that Waters was claiming to be speaking out for.

"Although it suits you to say, ‘I only stand up for the voiceless,’ actually, it sounds to me like you like to stand up for terror groups and call them resistance. You like to stand up for dictators and say they're just massively misunderstood guys," he told Waters.

"So when I look at your worldview, I don't see a guy — with all due respect, Roger, who's standing up for the voiceless and powerless. I see somebody trying to prop up terrorists and powerful dictatorships and regimes," Morgan added.