Piers Morgan panel erupts in fiery clash after guest is accused of spreading ‘Jihadi Islamist propaganda’

A tense debate over Iran turned confrontational on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" after Iranian-born former Canadian politician Goldie Ghamari accused "The Young Turks" host Cenk Uygur of spreading "jihadi Islamist propaganda" during a roundtable on anti-regime protests and U.S. policy.

The political commentators appeared on Morgan’s show Tuesday to discuss widespread anti-regime protests in Iran that have resulted in a deadly crackdown by the government and internet blackouts, according to human rights activists.

President Donald Trump has threatened action against the regime , warning Tehran in multiple Truth Social posts to stop killing its people.

Uygur warned against American intervention, arguing it would be counterproductive and risk repeating past foreign policy failures.

"And I guarantee you that both Israel and America do not want democracy in Iran," he said. "What they want instead is a puppet leader. So, they will bring in the former shah, a king, a dictator who will do everything that Israel wants, and then the Iranian people will revolt against him, and then we'll go through the cycle again and again and again."

Ghamari sharply responded, arguing Uygur did not understand the plight of Iranians. As she began her response, the two quickly started interrupting each other.

"I mean, first of all, Cenk is not Iranian, so he has no idea what's going on in occupied Iran," Ghamari said. "Pretty sure Cenk doesn't speak Persian either."

Uygur cut in to correct Ghamari with, "No, actually, it's Farsi."

"Persian is the English word for Farsi," she retorted. "So, don't correct me when I'm speaking, and don't interrupt me. I let you speak your garbage jihadi Islamist propaganda."

Ghamari responded that Uygur did not have the right to interrupt her as she spoke "on behalf of 90 million Iranians," and the back-and-forth continued.

"You're not speaking on behalf of all Iranians," Uygur said, before asking Ghamari when she was elected by the people of Iran.

"Yes I am," she responded.

"Why are you speaking over me?" Ghamari repeated before slamming Uygur's comments again as "garbage propaganda."

Uygur disputed that she spoke for Iranians, and the exchange continued as Morgan attempted to move the discussion forward.

After the interruption-heavy exchange, Ghamari went on to argue that the 1979 Iranian Revolution was "not actually a revolution," calling it "an Islamic coup d'état" and saying Iranians were trying to "rectify" what she described as a decades-long mistake.

She also referenced exiled Iranian Prince Reza Pahlavi, arguing the country should "return our king," and described Iran as a "constitutional monarchy" prior to 1979.

Uygur and Ghamari did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which tracks human rights violations in Iran, said Wednesday that nationwide protests continued into an 18th day as authorities maintained a near-total internet shutdown.

On Thursday, supporters of the Iranian regime chanted "death to America" and held signs calling for the assassination of President Trump.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.