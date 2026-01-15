Expand / Collapse search
Piers Morgan panel erupts in fiery clash after guest is accused of spreading ‘Jihadi Islamist propaganda’

Goldie Ghamari clashed with 'Young Turks' host Cenk Uygur during heated debate on Iran intervention

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Waltz: Human rights abuses in Iran are well-documented Video

Waltz: Human rights abuses in Iran are well-documented

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz says Iran’s Islamic regime is responsible for the deaths of ‘countless’ Americans, and it is on an ‘illegal march’ toward a nuclear weapon.

A tense debate over Iran turned confrontational on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" after Iranian-born former Canadian politician Goldie Ghamari accused "The Young Turks" host Cenk Uygur of spreading "jihadi Islamist propaganda" during a roundtable on anti-regime protests and U.S. policy.

The political commentators appeared on Morgan’s show Tuesday to discuss widespread anti-regime protests in Iran that have resulted in a deadly crackdown by the government and internet blackouts, according to human rights activists.

President Donald Trump has threatened action against the regime, warning Tehran in multiple Truth Social posts to stop killing its people.

Uygur warned against American intervention, arguing it would be counterproductive and risk repeating past foreign policy failures.

Iran protests and military

Iranian security forces escalated from pellet guns to live ammunition during protests. (Getty)

IRAN SHUTS DOWN AIRSPACE, FOREIGN OFFICIALS WARN AGAINST TRAVEL TO ISRAEL

"And I guarantee you that both Israel and America do not want democracy in Iran," he said. "What they want instead is a puppet leader. So, they will bring in the former shah, a king, a dictator who will do everything that Israel wants, and then the Iranian people will revolt against him, and then we'll go through the cycle again and again and again."

Ghamari sharply responded, arguing Uygur did not understand the plight of Iranians. As she began her response, the two quickly started interrupting each other.

"I mean, first of all, Cenk is not Iranian, so he has no idea what's going on in occupied Iran," Ghamari said. "Pretty sure Cenk doesn't speak Persian either."

Uygur cut in to correct Ghamari with, "No, actually, it's Farsi."

Piers Morgan Iran debate gif

What began as a debate over how the U.S. should respond to unrest in Iran quickly turned into a personal showdown on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," as panelists Cenk Uygur and Goldie Ghamari accused each other of misinformation and talked over one another on-air. (YouTube/Piers Morgan Uncensored)

IRAN ALLEGEDLY AIRS 97 'COERCIVE CONFESSIONS' AMID RECORD-BREAKING NORTH KOREA-STYLE INTERNET BLACKOUT

"Persian is the English word for Farsi," she retorted. "So, don't correct me when I'm speaking, and don't interrupt me. I let you speak your garbage jihadi Islamist propaganda."

Ghamari responded that Uygur did not have the right to interrupt her as she spoke "on behalf of 90 million Iranians," and the back-and-forth continued.

"You're not speaking on behalf of all Iranians," Uygur said, before asking Ghamari when she was elected by the people of Iran.

"Yes I am," she responded.

Protestors burn images of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Protesters burn images of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran in central London Jan. 11, 2026. (Carlos Jasso/AFP via Getty Images)

G7 THREATENS IRAN WITH NEW SANCTIONS OVER NATIONWIDE PROTEST CRACKDOWN KILLING THOUSANDS

"Why are you speaking over me?" Ghamari repeated before slamming Uygur's comments again as "garbage propaganda."

Uygur disputed that she spoke for Iranians, and the exchange continued as Morgan attempted to move the discussion forward.

After the interruption-heavy exchange, Ghamari went on to argue that the 1979 Iranian Revolution was "not actually a revolution," calling it "an Islamic coup d'état" and saying Iranians were trying to "rectify" what she described as a decades-long mistake. 

She also referenced exiled Iranian Prince Reza Pahlavi, arguing the country should "return our king," and described Iran as a "constitutional monarchy" prior to 1979.

Donald Trump and Reza Pahlavi in a split image

President Donald Trump has yet to give exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi the green light to lead if the regime in Iran falls. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

FREED IRANIAN PRISONER SAYS ‘IN TRUMP, THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC HAS MET ITS MATCH’

Uygur and Ghamari did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which tracks human rights violations in Iran, said Wednesday that nationwide protests continued into an 18th day as authorities maintained a near-total internet shutdown.

On Thursday, supporters of the Iranian regime chanted "death to America" and held signs calling for the assassination of President Trump.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.

