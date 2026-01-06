Pro-Maduro groups protesting Trump’s actions in socialist country include Soros-backed organization

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the groups organizing protests against President Donald Trump’s capture of Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro is a group funded by the George Soros-tied Open Society Foundation.

Trump’s invasion of Venezuela’s capital city, Caracas, and subsequent arrest of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Saturday, garnered quick condemnation from a handful of groups, including some calling themselves the No War on Venezuela Coalition.

In a flyer posted by the Soros-funded Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), the coalition called for global protests at U.S. embassies, military bases, city halls and other sites to "defend Venezuelan sovereignty and right to resist."

The AFGJ flyer stated that "We, the undersigned anti-imperialist and anti-war organizations, condemn the U.S. violent attacks on the rights of Venezuelans, and violations of Venezuela’s sovereignty."

The coalition urged "mass resistance" against the administration’s actions, telling people to "take to the streets, organize rallies and teach-ins on your university campuses, mobilize in your unions to demonstrate solidarity and shut down the supply chains of imperialism, including resolutions, pickets and protests outside of arms factories and ports that are providing the weapons for this aggression."

It especially urged those outside the U.S. to target "U.S. embassies, U.S. military bases and diplomatic installations around the world."

According to the website of the Open Society Foundation, a philanthropic network founded by Soros and currently led by his son, Alex Soros, the group donated $250,000 to AFGJ in 2020.

The description listed for the donation on the website was "to catalyze Black communities into the global movement for climate justice."

AFGJ has been a staunch critic of the Trump administration. In a Tuesday statement, the group wrote that the "War against Venezuela is against Us All."

In the statement, AFGJ drew a line between the administration’s actions in Venezuela and its deployment of National Guard troops to major U.S. cities "occupying our streets as part of a hemispheric repression of resistance."

"In his first press conference following the January 3 invasion, Trump specifically referenced Washington, DC, Memphis, and other US cities that have been occupied by federal troops. He knows full well that these are connected," AFGJ continued, adding that "People of color, immigrants, all those who resist are designated as internal enemies, and international solidarity movements are targets of the hybrid war."

"The strategies of war and repression against Venezuela are united in a single strategy not only toward other nations, but here at home. Memphis or Caracas—to the Pentagon, we’re all the same," the group wrote.

Following months of U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, Trump authorized a military strike on Caracas that resulted in Maduro and his wife being apprehended and transported to New York City to stand trial.

Maduro and his wife have since been charged in U.S. federal court with conspiracy to traffic large quantities of cocaine into the country and related crimes, including narco-terrorism and weapons offenses. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

