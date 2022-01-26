Author questions whether China has leverage over Biden

Peter Schweizer, author of "Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win," discussed the nature of President Biden's alleged ties to China on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Wednesday.

"The worst thing that stands out to me is that every single deal that the Biden family got in China when Joe Biden was vice president was involving an individual who had had links to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence," the author said.

He went on to compare Biden's alleged ties to China to the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

"Imagine for a second … that we're talking about the Cold War and an American-first family is doing deals with businessmen in the Soviet Union tied to the KGB -- alarm bells would be going off. That's precisely what we're talking about here," he told host Jesse Watters.

He claimed that Hunter Biden also had his fair share of shady ties.

"I raised in the book that Hunter went to the Secret Service and said, 'I don't want you traveling with me when I go overseas.' [That] just raises another level of question about precisely what was going on. And do the Chinese, in fact, have leverage and are the Bidens compromised? It's a question we have to start asking now."

"Well yeah, are they being blackmailed because of the financial entanglements with the Chinese communists ... and maybe that's why they went so soft on the lab leak. We're, you know, we're trying to recuperate reparations from the Chinese communists because they killed so many people. That's a huge issue right there that we need to really ask a lot of questions about," Watters said.

Schweizer said that Biden is by no means alone in having questionable ties to China. He accused House Speaker of Nancy Pelosi of changing her positions due to what he claimed were her vested interests.

"Nancy Pelosi used to be pretty anti-Chinese Communist Party early in her career, and then her husband and son started seeking deals in Beijing," he said.

"Nancy Pelosi's family has done a lot of business in China since the COVID outbreak," Schweizer continued. "She has refused to allow a single congressional hearing to even discuss the origins of the COVID virus. Why on earth would the speaker of the House take that position?"