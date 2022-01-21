Sen. Grassley says Secret Service covering for Hunter Biden: 'Can't draw any other conclusions'

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is demanding answers about Hunter Biden’s overseas travels during Joe Biden’s two terms as vice president. Republican senators accused the Secret Service of withholding information, which he says the public is entitled to.

In a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray, the senators said they didn’t receive any documents or communications about Hunter Biden’s travels for the years 2010, 2011, and 2013.

BIG TECH, MEDIA SUPPRESSION OF HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY LINgERS A YEAR LATER: ‘LOOKS EVEN WORSE NOW’

"There’s three years we don’t have any information for," Grassley said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday.

"And then in regard to where we did get the information, it was so heavily redacted that it was hard to make sense out of it."

Grassley told host Todd Piro that because of the oversight powers outlined in the Constitution, the documents did not need to be redacted for members of Congress.

"It’s just like pulling teeth to get answers from the executive branch, particularly on this subject."

Grassley, however, maintains that transparency on these issues will lead to accountability for the president’s son and that his travel information should be made public.

"We know that [Hunter Biden] traveled sometimes in an airplane with his father," Grassley said. "I can’t make any accusations against the President of the United States, but I think we have a right to know what the son was doing in those instances."

When asked if he thought the Secret Service was covering for the president’s son, Grassley said, "at this point, you can’t draw any other conclusions." He said the Secret Service would have provided all requested documents if it weren’t covering for Hunter Biden.

"It’s very suspicious," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grassley called on the media to act as "policemen" in order to keep politicians and government officials honest.

"That’s what the First Amendment, freedom of speech and press, is all about – to make sure that government doesn’t interfere."