Hunter Biden's ties to Chinese businessman 'Superchairman' should draw scrutiny: Peter Schweizer

First son Hunter Biden reportedly had such a strong relationship with a Xi regime-linked Chinese businessman that he dubbed him the "Superchairman," according to Goverment Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer.

Schweizer, author of the new book "Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win", said in an interview airing Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin" that Biden, 51, was able to earn large sums of money due in part to his well-connected, then-vice president father.

Citing his book, Schweizer said the Biden family benefited from Chinese figures to the tune of tens of millions of dollars in recent decades.

Host Mark Levin asked Schweizer how apparent it is that Chinese Communist Party-linked figures made it "part of their mission" to invest in Bidens due to Joe Biden's long political career and influence.

"I think there's no question. We spent more than a year investigating ‘Red Handed,' and one of the most startling things we uncovered is the simple fact that the Biden family, while he was vice president of the United States and continuing when he became president, received some $31 million from Chinese individuals who are linked to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence," Schweizer claimed.

One of those figures, he said, is investor Che Fung, chair of Chinese firm Ever Union Capital.

PETER SCHWEIZER ON HUNTER BIDEN: ‘HE WAS FLAT-OUT LYING TO THE NATIONAL MEDIA’ AND THEY ‘ACCEPTED IT’

"Hunter Biden, in the Hunter Biden emails, refers to him as the ‘Superchairman.' That's kind of his nickname for him," Schweizer said.

"And [Hunter] says in one email, 'I don't believe in the lottery anymore, but I believe in the Superchairman,'" the author continued, describing Che as a "sketchy Chinese businessman [whose] business partner at the time … was the vice minister [for] state security" in Beijing."

"[The partner] was the head of something called the #8 Bureau. It doesn't get any higher than that. These are the sorts of individuals that were striking deals with Hunter Biden," Schweizer said.

"So there's no question in my mind that [the Bidens] were targeted by the Chinese and for the life of me, this is unprecedented. I don't know of a time in American history where the American first family has had this kind of a financial bond with a foreign intelligence service, particularly a foreign intelligence service that wants to defeat the United States in global competition."

TONY BOBULINSKI TELLS TUCKER THAT BIDEN'S DENIALS OF INVOLVEMENT IN HUNTER'S AFFAIRS ARE ‘A BLATANT LIE’

The information Schweizer referenced reportedly came from emails gleaned from a laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a Wilmington, Del., repair shop. The younger Biden's business relationships drew the scrutiny of Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who released a report on the controversy in 2020.

Levin noted that Democrats, notably Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, had litigiously pursued Donald Trump on allegations he violated the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution and unethically received compensation from foreign sources. However, as more information comes out about Hunter and Joe Biden's connections to China, the same scrutiny appears absent.

"Ironically, the Emoluments Clause that they used to talk about what Trump has as its purpose to prevent this sort of thing where somebody who becomes president or other people in the family are basically paid off or invested in… by a foreign government. [The Founders] had great fear about this sort of thing," Levin said.

"$31 million pours into the Biden family and Joe Biden doesn't know anything about it. He is the the head of the Biden clan."

Hunter Biden became a subject of federal investigation for possible tax fraud from the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware beginning in late 2020.

JIM BIDEN REFUSES TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT FAMILY BUSINESS DEALINGS

In the wake of a bombshell 2020 "Tucker Carlson Tonight" interview with one of Hunter's former business partners, Tony Bobulinski, Fox News attempted to ask James Biden – younger brother of the president – about the family's foreign dealings.

Reached at his home in a tony community on Maryland's Eastern Shore, he repeatedly rebuffed questions in his driveway as Fox News asked questions from a distance in the street. "I don’t want to comment about anything," he said.

President Biden himself has repeatedly denied involvement in his son's affairs.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a 2020 presidential debate with Trump, moderator Kristen Welker asked the Delaware Democrat about Hunter, and whether the business relationships were untoward:

"Nothing was unethical. Here’s what the deal [is] -- With regard to Ukraine. We had this whole question about whether or not, because he was on the board, I later learned, of Burisma, a company, that somehow, I had done something wrong," Biden said, adding that it was instead Trump who "got in trouble in Ukraine", in reference to Rep. Adam Schiff's, D-Calif., impeachment inquiry.

"My son has not made money in terms of this thing about … China. -- The only guy who made money from China is this guy," he said, gesturing to Trump.

"I have not taken a penny from any foreign source, ever, in my life," Biden concluded.