Pastor: Don't play 'blame game' in times of crisis, do these 3 things instead

Pastor Laurel Bunker has an inspiring message for Americans struggling with isolation during the coronavirus — don't blame others during times of crisis.

"Everybody's looking for somewhere to blame or to place blame in a time of stress," said the Bethel University pastor in the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Bible Quarantine." "But you know what God wants us to do? God wants us to put strength in his word."

In the "Bible Quarantine" series, evangelist and PULSE founder Nick Hall and his guests offer guidance on how to stay spiritually healthy during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bunker suggests that instead of focusing on finger-pointing, Americans should look, "inward, outward, upward," and she explained what each of these terms means to her in the context of her faith.

'INWARD'

"I want you to do a little introspection," she said. "Where is this time of quarantine making you a little crazy?"

"Where are you on the Internet a little bit too much? Where are you listening to wrong information that's starting to get you to look to other people rather than looking at other people?"

"I'm going to ask you to do what Matthew, Chapter 7 says. I want you to look at yourself, look at the log in your own eye and take that out so you can see clearly. We can always look for other people to blame. But instead, let's look inward first and see what we can do to change our attitudes and to invite God in."

Matthew 7:1-5 reads, "Why do you see the speck that is in your brother's eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when there is the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother's eye."

'OUTWARD"

"Look, I know that we all can't go outside. We can't go out and walk the streets. But there are things that you can do from your very own homes, your apartments, wherever you are," Bunker continued, offering some productive ways that people can use their time in quarantine.

"Write a letter to somebody, buy a gift card to help a small business, encourage somebody with a virtual chat, encourage someone by something else that you would say or do."

"You can do all kinds of things right from where you are. So once to look inward and say, 'God, use me, fix me,' then I want you to think about going outward."

'UPWARD'

"In this time where you may be feeling anxious, frustrated or overwhelmed, I want you to cast your cares upon the Lord because he cares for you when you feel like you can't do anything else," Bunker concluded.

"When you feel overwhelmed, when you are tired of feeling isolated, I want you to connect with the Lord and I want you to think about turning your fears, your cares upward."

"Let's make sure not to blame others, but make sure that we're given everything that we can to serve the Lord and others."

