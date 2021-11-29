Dr. Makary warns against 'forever' COVID restrictions in response to omicron variant

Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary called out New York Governor Kathy Hochul after she issued a state of emergency for the state over the new omicron variant.

NIH DIR. COLLINS: COVID VACCINES WILL 'MOST LIKELY' PROTECT AGAINST OMICRON VARIANT, BUT TOO SOON TO TELL

DR. MARTY MAKARY: Elective surgery is not binary. It’s still very important to do elective surgery. Hip replacements, aortic aneurisms repair, cancerous sections. So when we stop elective surgery it has massive implications for health. And by the way, I think what’s driving a lot of that is just the staffing shortages that people are not willing to admit are from a non-flexible vaccine mandate. If it were a little flexible to account for natural immunity and some other exemptions, we wouldn’t have these massive walkouts that we’re having now and chemotherapy shortages nationwide. But, if we’re gonna have a halt on elective surgeries in New York because of a theoretical variant that may evade immunity, which is highly unlikely by the way, we’re gonna be in this thing in perpetuity because variants will form forever.

