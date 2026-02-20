NPR editor scolds colleague's ’inappropriate remark’ comparing masked Nancy Guthrie suspect to ICE agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NPR public editor Kelly McBride addressed Thursday what she described was an "inappropriate remark" an NPR host made comparing the appearance of the potential suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie to an ICE agent.

Last week, NPR's "Morning Edition" co-host Steve Inskeep conducted an interview with a former FBI profiler to discuss the released doorbell camera footage of a masked individual who authorities suspect was involved in Guthrie's disappearance from her Tuscon, Ariz., home Feb. 1.

"So, let me think about this: we have this man. He walks up to the porch, he’s armed, and his face is covered, a little like a federal immigration agent — although it’s more covered even than that," Inskeep said in the exchange. "He’s wearing gloves, his head’s down, other times head up, something in the mouth, looks like a flashlight in the mouth, walks up to the security camera. That’s what I see."

NPR HOST COMPARES MASKED GUTHRIE SUSPECT TO ‘FEDERAL IMMIGRATION AGENT’

McBride said that "many people" wrote to NPR about the comparison who called it "irresponsible."

"NPR news executives would not discuss this on the record. But no one defended it either," McBride wrote Thursday. "Comparing the intruder on Guthrie's porch to a federal immigration agent was both irrelevant and inflammatory. The short phrase was interpreted by listeners to be a commentary on the controversial tactics of federal law enforcement. Some news consumers who care deeply about the dramatic story of Guthrie's kidnapping felt like the comment was a sign of disrespect."

FORMER FBI AGENT 'STUNNED' BY UNFORGIVING CONDITIONS COMPLICATING NANCY GUTHRIE SEARCH

McBride revealed Inskeep's comment was not in the script and that an unnamed NPR executive told her that he did not intend the remark to be political commentary but rather it was an "off-the-cuff description" of the potential suspect.

She went on to express disappointment in NPR's handling of the comment.

"I wish they would have chosen to explain what happened to the audience. They could have done that here, or Inskeep could have done it on one of his social media accounts. NPR chose to let the interview stand, which means that unfortunate moment will be fuel for those who accuse NPR of anti-Trump bias," McBride said.

NPR did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

MULTIPLE SUSPECTS ARE POSSIBLE IN NANCY GUTHRIE'S ABDUCTION

The search for 84-year-old Guthrie, mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, continues nearly three weeks after she was reported missing.

The FBI has described the suspect seen in surveillance images and video outside Nancy Guthrie's front door around the time she vanished as a male between 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with an average build.

