Fox News Flash

Former FBI agent 'stunned' by unforgiving conditions complicating Nancy Guthrie search

James Gagliano says 'nothing' could have prepared him for witnessing desolate Arizona terrain in person

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Former FBI agent 'stunned' after arriving at Nancy Guthrie's home Video

Retired FBI Supervisory Agent James Gagliano provides expert analysis on the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, including Savannah Guthrie's latest video and the challenges posed by the Arizona home's location.

A former FBI agent was left "stunned" after arriving at Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home, saying "nothing" could have prepared him for how difficult the area appears for investigators racing to find clues in the 84-year-old's disappearance.

"[I was] literally stunned this morning as we arrived on location here to see what this looked like. I've seen the drone coverage of it. I've seen our live shots the past couple of days. Nothing can prepare you for actually having boots on ground," retired FBI Supervisory Agent James Gagliano told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

Gagliano, who appeared outside the Arizona home in the early hours of Tuesday morning, described the area as "dark" and "serene." 

BONGINO REVEALS ‘THREE POSSIBILITIES’ IN NANCY GUTHRIE CASE AS FBI PROBES DISAPPEARANCE

Aerial shot of investigators at Nancy Guthrie home

Fox News drone footage captured investigators returning to the home of Nancy Guthrie on Friday, Feb. 6. (Fox News Flight Team)

"I have never been in a place like this and I've been all over the world," he said. 

"On February 1st, there was a full moon. I think we're in like the half moon phase right now [but] even with a full moon, the light pollution out here is negligible… it is so dark, and the type of cacti, the flora and fauna there that are native here in Arizona…

ELIZABETH SMART’S FATHER EXPLAINS WHY NANCY GUTHRIE’S FAMILY WENT PUBLIC WITH PLEA TO ABDUCTORS

Savannah Guthrie stands beside her mother Nancy Guthrie and poses together for a photo.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie are pictured Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

"For somebody to be able to sneak up in the dark, not to be seen, or to bring a car in with no lights on the road right behind my shoulder… this really took my breath away about how difficult this is going to be, and it made a lot more sense to me why somebody that night might not have seen anything."

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "TODAY" co-host Savannah Guthrie, vanished earlier this month. 

The FBI told Fox News Digital it has not identified a suspect or person of interest in the disappearance, urging the public to come forward with information.

FBI removes cameras from roof of missing Nancy Guthrie's home, deploys more personnel Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

