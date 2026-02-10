Former FBI agent 'stunned' by unforgiving conditions complicating Nancy Guthrie search

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former FBI agent was left "stunned" after arriving at Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home, saying "nothing" could have prepared him for how difficult the area appears for investigators racing to find clues in the 84-year-old's disappearance.

"[I was] literally stunned this morning as we arrived on location here to see what this looked like. I've seen the drone coverage of it. I've seen our live shots the past couple of days. Nothing can prepare you for actually having boots on ground," retired FBI Supervisory Agent James Gagliano told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

Gagliano, who appeared outside the Arizona home in the early hours of Tuesday morning, described the area as "dark" and "serene."

"I have never been in a place like this and I've been all over the world," he said.

"On February 1st, there was a full moon. I think we're in like the half moon phase right now [but] even with a full moon, the light pollution out here is negligible… it is so dark, and the type of cacti, the flora and fauna there that are native here in Arizona…

"For somebody to be able to sneak up in the dark, not to be seen, or to bring a car in with no lights on the road right behind my shoulder… this really took my breath away about how difficult this is going to be, and it made a lot more sense to me why somebody that night might not have seen anything."

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "TODAY" co-host Savannah Guthrie, vanished earlier this month.

The FBI told Fox News Digital it has not identified a suspect or person of interest in the disappearance, urging the public to come forward with information.

