Murder of NY father who was visiting son at college was 'crime against humanity', says former NYPD lieutenant

Former NYPD lieutenant Darrin Porcher joined "America Reports" Wednesday to discuss Governor Kathy Hochul's silence on the killing of a father in a suburban New York hotel. Ex-convict Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested at the scene for second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the random killing of a 53-year-old man who was visiting his son at Marist College.

MARIST COLLEGE PARENT MURDER: OFFICIALS, NEIGHBORS SLAM NEW YORK CRIME POLICIES FOLLOWING MARRIOTT SHOOTING

DARRIN PORCHER: We need to look at this as a crime against humanity, not just a crime against the individuals at hand. This is an innocent bystander that was gunned down by merely coming to visit his child that was attending Marist College. This speaks to the testament of we need to do more in the wake of the social contract, in the protection of us as common citizens in the state of New York. It needs to stop. And as you mentioned earlier, Governor Kathy Hochul has no answer. And the time is now for us to vote for the appropriate candidate at the voter's box in the up-and-coming election for governor.

