Mike Tobin documents daring Mount Everest climb in new Fox Nation special

A new Fox Nation documentary follows Fox News' own Mike Tobin to the top of Mount Everest as he explores what draws mountaineers to the planet's tallest peak — and what it takes to make it back alive.

Hundreds have died attempting to climb Mount Everest. The behemoth, named "goddess mother of the earth" by the Tibetans and "goddess of the sky" by the Nepalese, has long attracted explorers seeking challenge or glory. "Everest: Journey to the Top of the World" follows Tobin's preparation for and journey to the summit as he interviews fellow adventurers he meets along the way.

Making the climb requires skill, preparation and a bit of luck, and Tobin had all three.

"Some people say weather-wise , it was one of the best summit windows they've seen in like 20 years," said Tobin. "And you compare that to the other people who climbed Everest this season — most of them got beat up on the summit."

He said that his team saw people going down the mountain with "big black mittens on," indicating that "they were covering up frostbite damage."

"I'm very well aware that 90% of the accidents happen on the way down and so you're tired, you're a little hypoxic, and it was a moment of concentration for me," said Tobin.

"I was just trying to think, 'Keep your head about yourself. Don't make any mistakes. Don't turn what's otherwise going to be a celebration into a tragedy.'"

About 700 to 1,000 climbers attempt the summit each year, with success rates ranging between 60% and 70%, according to Climbing Kilimanjaro.

It takes a special type of person to risk life and limb for the chance to look down from the world's highest mountaintop. For some, that's part of the allure.

"Everest attracts unique people, so the combination of stunning terrain and a really interesting group of people is kind of what makes expedition mountaineering really fun," said Ben Gorman, one of the climbers interviewed in the documentary.

People travel from across the globe to attempt the feat.

"I'm just some kid from Kearney, Nebraska, trying to climb the tallest mountain on the planet because I pursued a dream," said climber Griffin Mims.

For him, the mountain's very presence is a challenge in itself — but not one without reward.

"One of the beautiful things about climbing mountains is the reason we climb them is because they're there," he said, "and because they teach us who we are."



