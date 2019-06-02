Alan Arnette: I climbed Mount Everest at 54 – Here’s what's really happening on the world’s highest peak
California woman who broke Everest climbing record saw four bodies during expedition, says rules must change to stop deaths
Mount Everest climbers seen crushed together in new video as Nepal debates limiting permits
Mount Everest death spike prompting review of 'all the old laws,' Nepal official says
Expert climber says overcrowding, inexperience caused increase in Mount Everest deaths
This year has been especially deadly for hikers on Mount Everest - with 11 people dying on the dangerous summit thus far this hiking season. Noted mountaineer and speaker Alan Arnette, who has climbed Everest four times, said that a number of factors have led to overcrowding which has caused a surge in deaths in 2019.