Climber dies near Mount Everest, where hikers begin to evacuate after snowstorm

A South Korean climber has died in Nepal after getting caught in a powerful storm while attempting to summit a Himalayan peak just south of Mount Everest. Meanwhile, hundreds of hikers have begun evacuating after severe weather left them stranded across the region.

The Nepal Mountaineering Association confirmed the South Korean climber’s death Tuesday. He had been reported missing over the weekend near the summit of Mera Peak, a 21,250-foot mountain in the northern Himalayas. Other climbers on the mountain have been reported safe.

The tragedy unfolded as heavy snow and rain stranded hundreds of hikers near Everest. One hiker, identified only by the surname Dong, told China’s Xiaoxiang Morning Herald he had never seen such a severe storm, describing intense snowfall and lightning.

By late Monday, 350 people had descended safely, while more than 200 others were being guided to a designated meeting point, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The stranded hikers had been camping at altitudes above 16,000 feet. Mount Everest, which reaches 29,000 feet and straddles the border between China and Nepal. The Chinese side of Everest is located at the southern edge of Tibet.

Elsewhere in China, search teams were combing the Qilian Mountains in Qinghai province Tuesday after another deadly storm. One hiker died from hypothermia and altitude sickness and 213 others were evacuated from the rugged region since Sunday.

Many had entered the remote area after seeing it promoted on social media, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Search operations, including drones, launched Sunday after hikers reported being trapped in Laohugou, a valley in Menyuan county. The high-altitude search—at more than 13,100 feet—has been hampered by difficult terrain, ongoing snowfall and rapidly changing weather, state media reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.