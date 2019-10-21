2020 presidential hopeful says Elizabeth Warren is lying about her health care plan: 'It's a soundbite'

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is being dishonest about her health care plan, which would add trillions to the deficit and raise taxes on all Americans, so she can use it as a soundbite, said Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo, on Monday.

"I think she’s not being honest about her plan," Bennet said on "CNN Newsroom." "I think her plan, which costs $33 trillion, is the equivalent of 70 percent of all the taxes that the federal government will collect over the next 10 years.

"I mean, it is a massive increase in taxes to this country and it hasn’t been explained to the American people," he continued.

"It’s a soundbite. And more than that... it’s not based on common sense."

Bennet accused Warren and the other 2020 candidates of misrepresenting Sen. Bernie Sanders', I-Vt., original "Medicare-for-All" plan and said they are relying on lofty ideals and naivete to save America's health care system.

"I’ve been saying that for months that everybody except Bernie is lying about Bernie’s plan," he said earlier in the interview. "Bernie wrote Medicare-for-all. Bernie has said that it will cost $31 trillion. He’s come up with 16 of that 31 trillion dollars. That’s half."

"And he does that by taxing people that are making less than $30,000 a year," Bennett continued. "But at least he’s being honest about his plan. Others that have signed on have said sort of magically, this will all take care of itself."

Warren's health care plans were called out by some of her Democratic rivals at last week's debate, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"I’m sorry, Elizabeth, but you have not said [how you're going to pay for it] and I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we’re going to send the invoice," said Klobuchar, D-Minn., slamming Warren's proposal as "a pipe dream" that would not pass in Congress.