This Memorial Day, Fox Nation celebrates America's heroes by co-sponsoring 'Heroes Honor Festival'
Subscribers can stream the event featuring country music stars Saturday at 1:30 PM ET
Memorial Day Weekend marks more than just the unofficial start of summer. It compels us to remember those who fought for our freedoms as Americans and celebrate the many blessings bestowed on us by the men and women who sacrificed their lives for ours.
While many across the nation will congregate this weekend at various shore points, backyard barbecues and parties of all shapes and sizes to honor those who came before us, no event celebrates our country’s heroes quite like Ben Peterson’s.
The Heroes Honor Festival, a two-day event held at the Daytona International Speedway beginning Friday, May 27, is no doubt the place to be this year. Headlined by country music stars Toby Keith, Craig Morgan and Justin Moore, the event serves to remember those who served our country with music, memorials and more.
Peterson, the founder and visionary behind the event, told Fox News Digital after he'd returned from active duty [in Iraq], he was met by "100 Vietnam veterans" that were welcoming him home.
"It was at that point that God put a clear vision in my heart to honor them and give them what they never got when they came home," Peterson said of the inspiration behind the event.
For Peterson, the festival is, in no small part, about giving those Vietnam vets closure, "for them to have a healing moment at this event after 50 years of being forgotten…"
Peterson said it's also about restoring honor.
"Honor combats our culture of contempt and disrespect," Peterson told Fox News Digital. "It’s time to restore honor in this nation."
The event will be live-streamed on Fox Nation, a Platinum co-sponsor of the festival, alongside Toyota and Gold sponsors like the U.S. Air Force, Harley-Davidson Motorcycles and more. Fox Nation subscribers who are unable to attend the event in person but want in on all the action can stream the event Saturday starting at 1:30 PM ET.
Of the partnership with FOX, Peterson told Fox News Digital that he is "deeply grateful."
"It means more than I can describe," Peterson said. "I have been a follower of FOX since I was a kid. To have a brand that I trust and look to for truth and guidance to be behind this God vision means everything to us."
Those interested in attending and/or supporting the event can visit the Heroes Honor Festival page for more information. Those wishing to stream the festival can sign up on Fox Nation today. First-year membership is free for all active military members and veterans.
