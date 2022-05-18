FOX Nation unveils veteran-themed content to commemorate Memorial Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Nation announced a slate of veteran-themed programming as the subscription video on demand platform gears up for Memorial Day with some of Fox News Channel’s biggest stars.

Fox News personalities with Memorial Day content on the streaming service include veterans Pete Hegseth and Johnny "Joey" Jones, "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier, "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum and travel and lifestyle host Abby Hornacek.

"America’s Top Ranger" hits the streaming service on May 22 and will feature Hegseth, Jones and Hornacek covering the 38th annual Best Ranger competition from Fort Benning, Ga.

Viewers can follow along as elite teams of Army Rangers compete non-stop for over 64 hours, covering more than 70 miles of obstacles and throughout three days and nights of intense warfighter competition.

"The Unauthorized History of the Vietnam War" will feature Baier, Fox News’ chief political anchor, examining how the war left an indelible mark on a generation of Americans and changed the course of human events across the globe. It hits FOX Nation on May 26.

FOX Nation will also live stream "Heroes Honor Festival" on May 28 to celebrate valiant Vietnam veterans and listen to Toby Keith and other musicians sing about America from Daytona Beach, Fla.

Baier will also present "Lost Ships of WWII," an eight-part special that will spotlight a team searching for the most iconic ships of World War II. Director of undersea operations at Vulcan Inc. Rob Kraft and his team aboard the research vessel Petrel use high-tech equipment to show FOX Nation viewers their findings, which haven’t been seen in almost 80 years. It hits FOX Nation on May 29.

MacCallum’s "Secret History of WWII" will explore largely unknown World War II stories and heroes, including America’s "Ghost Army", Pearl Harbor and Japan’s code when it hits FOX Nation on May 30.

FOX Nation will also continue its signature Grateful Nation initiative, which offers all active military members and veterans a free one-year subscription to the service as a token of gratitude for their service.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.