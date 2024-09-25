Melania Trump opens up after assassination attempts on her husband: Surviving both were 'really miracles'

Former first lady Melania Trump recalled how she found out about the two assassination attempts on her husband's life in an exclusive sit-down on "Fox & Friends," her first television interview in more than two years.

"I ran to the TV and I [rewound] it and I watched it," she said, referring to the assassination attempt on former President Trump, which played out on live television at a mid-July rally in Butler, Pa.

"I didn't really see [it] live, but maybe, you know, three minutes, a few minutes later. But when I saw it, I, you know, it was only... Nobody really knew yet. Because when you see him on the floor, and you don't know, you don't know what really happened," she recounted to "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

Would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at the former president from the rooftop of a building roughly 130 yards away before he was shot and killed by a counter sniper.

The shots grazed Trump’s ear, killed former Pennsylvania fire chief Corey Comperatore and injured rallygoers David Dutch and James Copenhaven.

Melania Trump said she was in New York City when the second attempted assassination occurred as her husband was playing golf at his club in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15.

"I saw it on the television and as soon as I saw it on television, I called again, and he was OK because Secret Service were great," she said. "The guys that they were, the team, they were fantastic. And I think both of the events, they were really miracles. If you really think about it, July 13th was a miracle. How… like that much, and he could, you know, he could not be with us."

The former first lady has been releasing a series of clips on social media ahead of the release of her self-titled memoir, "Melania," which is set to be released in early October.

In a Sept. 10 video posted to X, formerly Twitter, she called for more answers after her husband was nearly killed.

"I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?" she asked. "There is definitely more to the story, and we need to uncover the truth."

The bipartisan Trump assassination attempt task force is set to hold its first public hearing Thursday, detailing the security failures that led to the near assassination of a former president and current presidential candidate.

Melania Trump’s full interview is set to air Thursday morning on "Fox & Friends."

