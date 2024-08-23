Multiple Secret Service agents put on leave following Trump assassination attempt

At least five members of the Secret Service have been placed on administrative leave following the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Fox News has confirmed.

One member of Trump’s personal protective team and four members of the Secret Service’s Pittsburgh Field Office, including the special agent in charge, have been placed on leave nearly six weeks after the incident.

The news comes as the elite agency investigates the security failure which led to Thomas Matthew Crooks firing off several shots from the nearby AGR building.

One bullet grazed Trump’s right ear, while firefighter Corey Comperatore was fatally struck. Rally-goers James Copenhaver and David Dutch were also shot and injured.

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned less than two weeks after the shooting and after giving her initial testimony about the event before members of Congress. Various lawmakers have called on the Secret Service to make personnel changes and fire employees in the wake of the deadly incident.

Fox News has also learned that the threat to Trump from Iran was communicated internally at the Secret Service prior to the Butler, Pennsylvania event and the investigation is likely looking into why the Butler event went forward, given the threat.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., welcomed the news that action has been taken on some Secret Service members.

"There must be accountability at the Secret Service for its historic failures that led to the attempted assassination of President Trump," Comer said.

"Holding negligent employees accountable is the first step. I look forward to the Task Force’s findings of its investigation. We must ensure the Secret Service does not fail again."

