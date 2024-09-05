Melania Trump says she's been victim of 'misrepresentation' in the media as she promotes memoir

Former First Lady Melania Trump posted a trailer for her memoir, which is expected to be released in October, on social media on Thursday, and appeared to take a shot at the media.

"As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts. I believe it is important to share my perspective: The truth," she said in the trailer posted to X.

Melania Trump’s first-ever memoir, "Melania," is set to be released to the public on Oct. 1, but as of August 26, pre-orders reached the top of multiple Amazon’s best-selling books lists.

The former first lady also said, "Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me."

MELANIA TRUMP TO RELEASE FIRST MEMOIR, WILL REVEAL STORIES AND PHOTOS 'NEVER BEFORE SHARED WITH THE PUBLIC'

"Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows," the former first lady previously told Fox News Digital. "Each story shaped me into who I am today."

The press release also notes the memoir includes photos Melania Trump has never shared with the public.

The memoir, according to the press release, is "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence."

There will be two separate editions of "Melania." The first will be published on Oct. 1. The second version — the "Collector’s Edition" — will be published at a later date. The memoir is being published by Skyhorse Publishing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Trump issued a statement calling for unity after her husband narrowly avoided an assassination attempt.

"I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans," she wrote in the statement. "Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now."

She also said that the nation must "ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.