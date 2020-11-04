Meghan McCain blasts media, pollsters, calls out the left's 'single most dangerous message'

Meghan McCain has been away from “The View” because of maternity leave, but the new mom tweeted her thoughts on the historic 2020 presidential election between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“A razor thin Biden win with a zero legislative mandate and a GOP held majority Senate while Trump made huge gains within both black & Hispanic voting blocks,” McCain tweeted early Wednesday. “Democrats go push forward limping and bleeding with a huge warning about the voters they are repelling from the party.”

McCain also congratulated U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly, whom Fox News has projected to oust Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally in McCain’s home state of Arizona.

“Congratulations Senator @CaptMarkKelly - a well won fight! Looking forward to seeing all you and @kyrstensinema do going forward on Capitol Hill in the spirit of Arizona’s long history of independent, free thinking, politicians,” she wrote.

Throughout the evening McCain retweeted several messages, sometimes criticizing people who suggested Trump would struggle with Hispanic voters. She responded, “Good god,” to a clip of MSNBC’s Joy Reid referring to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Uncle Clarence,” and explained why a widely expected “blue wave” didn’t occur.

“Normalizing socialism, ‘mostly peaceful protesting,’ cancel culture, insane tax rates, arrogant identity politics, apologizing for loving America and patriotism, and overall coastal elitism about Christianity and anyone making under 100k a year,” McCain wrote. “There I explained it, Democrats.”

The anti-Trump Republican whose father, late Sen. John McCain, regularly feuded with Trump, also slammed the media and polling industry in a series of tweets.

“At what point is our collective media going to accept just how out of touch with the majority of the country they are?!? I predict they won’t, they will just quadruple down - rather than accept, learn and try to actually represent so many of the voters they so clearly disdain,” she wrote.

“Modern American polling is dead and modern American pollsters should find another vocation so they stop wasting all of our collective time and helping to gaslight the media and American public,” McCain wrote in a separate message.

“I have always thought the single most dangerous message to come from the media and the left this summer was ‘mostly peaceful protest,’” McCain added.

McCain also condemned the media earlier in the night when it was clear Trump wouldn't lose in a landslide.

“Trump doing better than was predicted by the vast majority already,” she wrote. “The big loser tonight are the pollsters and most of the media who no one will ever believe anymore.”

Meanwhile, McCain recently touted the way her father handled defeat in 2008 and suggested Trump and his family would “melt down” and create “absolute bedlam, anger, and hysteria” if they’re defeated by Biden.

“When my Dad lost in ‘08, he huddled my brothers and sisters in a corner and said buck up, we’re the luckiest people in the entire world and we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves, we made history. He then thanked the secret service and told them to go home to their family,” McCain wrote in a tweet.

She has been away from “The View” after giving birth to a girl named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech in September. Liberty is the first child for McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech.

