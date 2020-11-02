Meghan McCain says her father lost with dignity, predicts ‘extreme polar opposite’ if Trump is defeated

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain touted the way her father handled defeat in 2008 and suggested President Trump and his family would “melt down” and create “absolute bedlam, anger, and hysteria” if they’re defeated by Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

McCain’s father, late Sen. John McCain, lost to Barack Obama. “The View” co-host is an outspoken critic of Trump, who has famously mocked her father.

“When my Dad lost in ‘08, he huddled my brothers and sisters in a corner and said buck up, we’re the luckiest people in the entire world and we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves, we made history. He then thanked the secret service and told them to go home to their family,” McCain wrote in a tweet.

“I predict the extreme polar opposite, insane level of meltdown, blame shifting and absolute bedlam anger and hysteria from the Trump family if they lose,” McCain added.

McCain, an anti-Trump Republican, is one of several pundits who, along with Democrats, have suggested Trump wouldn’t peacefully leave office if he loses the election.

Trump’s critics often point to his frequent attacks on the safety of mail-in voting as a reason why they anticipate backlash if the president loses reelection. In September, Trump irked the mainstream media when he was asked about it during a news conference.

After a reporter asked the president: “Win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the election?” Trumped deferred, repeating his unsubstantiated claim that mail-in voting could lead to widespread voter fraud.

“We're going to have to see what happens," Trump said. "You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster."

The White House later stated he would uphold a peaceful transition of power after a "free and fair election."

Meanwhile, Trump criticized Supreme Court rulings last week allowing Pennsylvania and North Carolina an extended timeframe to receive and count absentee ballots for the 2020 election. The president has argued the election should end on Nov. 3 and all ballots received after that date should not count.

“If you know what would have been really nice? If our Supreme Court could have ruled that everything has to be counted by the evening of our Election Day, instead of waiting around six days, eight days, nine days, giving them more time,” Trump said. “If they want more time, let them put their ballots in early. They don’t have to wait until the end.”

Many states count mail-in ballots received after Election Day, so long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3 or earlier. North Carolina will accept ballots received up to nine days after the election after the Supreme Court declined to block a deadline extension. The Supreme Court also temporarily allowed a three-day extension in Pennsylvania that had been ordered by the state’s Supreme Court.

Trump said the extensions, which have been opposed by Republican lawmakers, could make “bad things happen in places like Pennsylvania and Nevada.”

“That’s a terrible ruling for our country. I don’t care. It’s a terrible ruling. It’s a sham,” Trump said.

Fox News’ Thomas Barrabi, Brie Stimson and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.