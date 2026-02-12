Medieval-themed live shows draw young women who are looking for love and jaded by modern dating: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Young women are reportedly flocking to "Medieval Times" events to swoon over knightly performers rather than use dating apps.

As genres like Romantasy, or romantic fantasy, dominate publishing and Game of Thrones’ new "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" series dominates streaming, many young women are going to Medieval Times dinner theater events to swoon over male performers.

Medieval Times is an immersive dinner theater experience franchise going back to 1983, with locations across the country. At these events, guests watch knights compete in staged medieval tournaments while eating a themed meal. Such events are essentially a live-action medieval sports show with a scripted storyline, combined with a restaurant experience, where guests cheer for the knight that represents their section of the audience in jousting, swordfights, and falconry.

The New York Post suggested that the trend of women going there for a night out started after popular podcaster Brittany Broski gushed about "flirting with the knights at Medieval Times" on her show "The Broski Report."

New York Post journalist Marissa Matozzo summarized the event's appeal, writing "Between sword fights and royal decrees at the family-friendly dinner-and-tournament show (made famous after it was parodied in the 1996 Jim Carrey comedy "The Cable Guy"), flirty knights lock eyes with swooning women, toss roses into the crowd and crown lucky spectators the ‘Queen of the Tournament’ — giving modern dating a medieval makeover."

Madison Rae, 28, of Fort Myers, Florida, offered her take, "I was born and raised on Disney movies — young girls were promised knights in shining armor," she said. "Now we’ve grown up and have men on dating apps who can’t even plan a date after texting for two weeks. That’s hell on Earth."

Rae, the Post reported, stitched her phone number into a handkerchief in the hopes of giving it to a knight.

"I think it’s like Hooters — but for women," she joked.

"Watching men joust, fight and ride horses makes them hotter," she told the Post. "Dating apps made seeing an attractive face normal. If guys really want to stand out? I think men should wear more armor."

Nikki Sabate, 31, of Costa Mesa, California, offered similar praise for such events and their medieval appeal.

"My favorite moment was when I made eye contact with our knight and he threw me a rose," she told The Post. "You can’t beat the feeling of getting noticed by a handsome knight in a roaring crowd."

"Knights are portrayed as loyal, honorable and brave," Sabate added. "Dating today feels like you have to do all the legwork. A storybook knight would put more effort into it — and that’s why people enjoy the attention."

Dr. Shahrzad Jalali, a licensed clinical psychologist, offered a theory as to why this has such a strong appeal in the current cultural moment.

"There is no profile to curate, no algorithm deciding worth — just a shared moment where attention feels focused and human again," the psychologist said. "Many women today are independent and capable, yet still long to feel cherished and pursued. Old-school chivalry speaks to that emotional longing without threatening autonomy."

Another licensed psychologist, Dr. Courtney Cantrell, offered a similar theory.

"Little girls have been taught the age-old storyline of a knight in shining armor or a prince who will come and rescue you," she told the Post. "Dating apps create too many choices, attention but lack of commitment — causing burnout. An environment like Medieval Times creates a sense of safety because everyone is playing a role."