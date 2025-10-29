Gen Z Men ‘scared’ to date, fear of being filmed creating ‘Cold War’ of the sexes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From "Love Island" to TikTok — and even in conversations overheard while out with friends — women are sharing their dating stories in countless ways, with one trend frustrating many Gen Z men above all: a growing "fear of being filmed."

Gen Z faces challenges previous generations never did — and the all-consuming nature of social media has left many young men "scared" to date.

Eli Thompson, a recent high school graduate, told Rolling Stone that Gen Z men feel frustrated — even petrified — by the idea of putting themselves out there, saying the possibility of being recorded and mocked has made "normal interactions feel risky."

Thompson wrote that dating challenges and other trends in social media culture "encourage people to document embarrassing moments."

"It changed how young men conducted themselves in real life," he wrote. "The threat of public shaming makes normal interactions risky and at times can lessen the chance young men will pursue relationships or go on dates."

"Constant fear of embarrassment can leave some young men too hesitant to take the social risks needed for dating. The fear of online exposure doesn’t just stop certain young men from asking girls out — it can plant seeds of resentment that threaten to fracture gender relations for a long time," Thompson continued.

Thompson’s view is not unique. Men across social media have shared frustrations about the modern dating landscape.

From filming "get ready with me" videos before dates to recording during dinner, women have shared their romantic experiences online — a move Thompson said is "fueling mistrust in many young men and turning interactions into battlegrounds."

While the consequences of this new normal vary, one study found 37% of Gen Z identify as celibate. Among them, 68% of men cited inflation as a reason, while 64% of women blamed political differences.

Thompson said Gen Z men now "second-guess every word or message, wondering how it might be judged, shared, or mocked," searching online for other people in the digital realm to "reinforce negative stereotypes about girls."

"This causes a Cold War among genders where each side is suspicious of each other and doesn’t have empathy. In these divided spaces, interactions become games of defensive accusation and people grow untrustworthy," he continued. "This creates an unchecked culture of humiliation, and makes the social media world for Gen Z a place where accountability is absent and cruelty is rewarded."

"We need to establish consequences for digital cruelty," Thompson wrote. "Cruelty behind a screen is no less harmful than cruelty in person, and we need to send that message loud and clear."