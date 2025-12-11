She lost a date over Trump; he swears liberals won’t date him. The night politics crashed the party scene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Would you date across party lines? That's what Fox News Digital asked party attendees at the conservative-themed "Make America Hot Again" Christmas party in New York City.

"I would date a liberal, but a liberal is not going to date me," shared Dylan.

Rahul, who leans liberal, said he prioritizes values when dating and would go out with someone on the opposite side of the political aisle.

"As long as the conversations and discourse can be grounded in logic and rationality," Rahul said. "I think the most important thing is moral and ethical values. Like, you know, what are your core values? How are you going to raise a family? What's important to you?"

Paula Scanlan, who attended the party and works for Early Vote Action, had a different take.

Scanlan shared that one time a guy walked out on a date when he found out she voted for President Donald Trump.

"Just because I work in the political space, I think what I do for work will probably repel people that are liberal," Scanlan said.

However, Scanlan admitted that she has seen some relationships work when one partner is conservative and the other is liberal.

"I think it's personal, but I think different things work for different people. I personally wouldn't, but it might work for someone else."

Dylan shared that you need "both types of women" to carry out the discourse and that liberal and conservative women can be similar.

"I love liberal women, I like to hear their opinions. And they are catting it out very recently, and it's made for some good conversations," he said. "I think they're a lot more similar than different, to be honest."

On a cold December night, New York City and nearby residents came together for a one-of-a-kind Christmas party, celebrating the season and connecting over cocktails with like-minded attendees.

Organizer Raquel Debono, who is a supporter of President Donald Trump, aimed to bring young conservatives together through the "Make America Hot Again" events.

"We like to go out, we like to have a drink, we like to have fun. We want to have a good time. We're not trying to be stuffy, you know, be in this horrible, awful room," Debono said. "Like we just want a normal party. It's not even overtly political. It's just a group of people who think like you do, getting all in the same room and really just having a good night."

Fox News' Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi contributed to this report.