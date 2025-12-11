‘Vibe dating’ explodes as young singles ditch rules and chase instant chemistry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Young people are growing tired of dating checklists and are returning to "good old-fashioned chemistry" when looking for a partner, experts say.

"Vibe dating" — a trend that's reportedly gaining traction with Generation Z — focuses on finding someone who sparks an instant connection.

"It’s just about a feeling," said Susan Trombetti, a relationship expert and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking. "Throwing away the traditional list and just going with it and seeing if you two click or how you feel in the moment."

The shift suggests Gen Z may be craving something more instinctive and authentic in a culture increasingly dominated by technology.

"I think basically it’s about dating fatigue, if you ask me," Trombetti told Fox News Digital. "Everybody’s used to getting on an app and saying what they want, and they’re tossing that because that’s not working."

"Vibe dating" also appeals to Gen Z’s "no-fuss" attitude, she said.

"It is based on chemistry, so it’s very appealing," she said, adding that sexual attraction also appears to play a role.

Still, Trombetti warned that a physical or emotional spark is only part of what makes a relationship last. Relying on that instant connection can mask red flags and other compatibility issues, she said.

"If you base a relationship on just how you feel, you might be missing out on some of the more important things," she said, such as mutual goals and values. "Putting that front and center is equally important as how that person makes you feel."

Other relationship experts agree the trend has merit but poses significant risks.

"A spark can signal sexual compatibility, but it’s not always a marker for emotional safety or long-term success," Melissa Fabello, PhD and relationship expert, recently told VICE. "In many relationships, real chemistry grows later."

"I think it’s important to take a dual-pronged approach to dating: Does this person make me feel excited? And does this person make sense on paper?" Fabello added. "If you have one but not the other, it’s unlikely that the relationship will last long-term. But when you have both — a relationship that is based on both chemistry and compatibility — that’s a really good sign!"