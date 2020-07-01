Joy Behar confronts Mark Cuban over his vow to vote for Republicans other than Trump

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban defended his decision to vote for Republicans in races other than the presidential election, telling "The View" co-host Joy Behar on Wednesday that he thought their policies were best suited for bringing economic recovery.

After mentioning Cuban's decision to back former Vice President Joe Biden, Behar added: "And – but you still insist that you are going to vote for Republicans down the line, right?"

"As of now, yes. And I'll tell you why, Joy," Cuban said. "OK. I'm not done yet. Hold on. Hold on a second because I just want to say, you and I both know that it's not about Trump. It's about Trumpism. Am I right? It's about Trumpism. The Republican leadership has been covering up for Trump for almost four years now, in my opinion."

Cuban agreed with Behar's argument that Republicans covered up for Trump and didn't "live up to their oath in the Constitution." However, he said that the country was in a "very unique time, particularly economically," and Democrats weren't offering the right solutions.

"There's so much uncertainty about how to bring the economy back. We've got 40 plus million people who have filed for unemployment. We really don't know what's going to happen going forward, if we're going to have to close down businesses again," he said.

"And when I look at the Democratic response to dealing with the economy, they're using a lot of traditional Democratic methods, right? They don't have a unique solution to a unique problem. That concerns me. So when I said that I would vote down-ticket for Republicans, what I qualified that with was – as of now. And I'm talking to the Biden campaign. If I can get them to take the necessary steps to support the economy, because I don't want to see us go into a depression, whether it's Republicans or Democrats, because they're doing things the way they've always done them. If I see unique policy responses to the economic issues, as well as the societal issues, then I'll change my mind and I won't vote straight Republican down-ticket."

He added that Biden's campaign website contained "traditional, Democratic economic programs and that's not going to get it done."

Cuban said that he considered running for president but decided against it after taking a family vote. "I have three kids – 10, 13 and 16 – and my wife obviously, and we took a family vote at the dinner table and I lost 4 to 1. When you have kids that young, and given just the nastiness of politics these days, I just couldn't do it. I couldn't do it to them," he said.