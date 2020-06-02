Mark Cuban: Joe Biden showing 'empathy' toward protesters is a contrast with Trump

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban reacted on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday to Joe Biden’s criticism of President Trump’s response to the violence that has erupted following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, saying that the presumptive Democratic nominee “took a page out of the Trump playbook.”

Biden on Tuesday called the protests sparked by George Floyd’s death “a wake-up call for our nation” and vowed to reverse the nation’s “systemic racism with long-overdue concrete changes.”

In a 20-minute speech that was carried live by all three major national cable news networks, the former vice president slammed President Trump as being “more interested in serving the passions of his base than the needs of the people in his care” and charged that the president “is part of the problem and accelerates it.”

Host Sandra Smith asked Cuban if “this a time for finger-pointing.”

“Does that enhance progress and get us out of that or do we need calls for unity?” she went on to ask.

In response, Cuban noted that Biden “called for unity as well.”

He then went on to explain why he thinks Biden “took a page out of the Trump playbook” for a portion of his speech on Tuesday.

“It's not like the president isn't one to cast blame on whoever he can,” Cuban said.

“But I think, more importantly, he was trying to demonstrate a contrast in his approach to dealing with circumstances like this versus the president.”

Cuban explained that he thinks Biden tried to show empathy, depth and substance, which he said are all challenges for President Trump.

“So the way I perceived it wasn't so much as pointing fingers as much as just showing here’s the difference in what I can present versus what our current president is able to present,” Cuban said.

Protests were sparked by the May 25 death of Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired from the force and has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case.



Crowds across the nation have seized on the racially charged incident to demand justice, but the protests have devolved into riots in many cities, culminating in days of carnage.

On Monday Trump said that he is taking "immediate action” to mobilize “all available federal resources” to stop riots and looting across the country, threatening to deploy the military if states don’t send in the National Guard to protests.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

