Marjorie Taylor Greene firmly rejects 'The View' hosts' pleas to become a Democrat

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., rejected pleas from "The View" hosts to become a Democrat on Wednesday.

"So maybe now you should become a Democrat!" co-host Joy Behar told Greene after the Republican explained she felt strongly about the issue of affordability.

Greene's last day in Congress was Monday. The former lawmaker has publicly broken with President Donald Trump on multiple issues after being one of his biggest allies.

"It’s Democrats and Republicans together that have put us in nearly $40 trillion in debt. I don’t support a border invasion," she said, referring to the Democrats' immigration policy. "People like Laken Riley were murdered because our border was invaded. I don’t support those policies."

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked if Greene would become an Independent or remain in the Republican Party.

"I haven’t said if I’m leaving the Republican Party, but my focus is America first," Greene said.

Hostin encouraged her, "You could make a statement here."

Behar then posed another question to Greene about spending and debt.

"Tell me if I'm wrong about this, because I’m just a person who watches the news. I’m not a pundit. I’m not anything," Behar said. "Every time a Democratic president leaves office, we're in a surplus. And then, when a Republican leaves, we're in a deficit."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said that it hadn't been true since former President Bill Clinton left office, and Greene added, "That is absolutely false."

"Joe Biden left office and we were $33 trillion in debt," Greene said. "The Democrats controlled Congress under Nancy Pelosi, spent trillions and trillions of dollars, and now it’s gone up even more. I’ve said both parties. I’m the one saying both parties. You’re the one defending the Democrat Party."

Behar agreed and said she was before adding, "One is worse than the other, let's put it that way."

Co-host Sara Haines asked if Greene would ever become an independent and said she believed every politician should have to earn a vote.

"I agree with you," Greene responded.

Greene joined the co-hosts for an interview in December amid her public back-and-forth with Trump.

Hostin thanked Greene during her first appearance on the show for not fighting with the co-hosts.