Jimmy Kimmel welcomes former Trump ‘superfan’ MTG to ‘reality’ amid ongoing feud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal talk show host Jimmy Kimmel praised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after she criticized President Donald Trump and announced she was departing Congress.

In an opening monologue, Kimmel praised the new "Wicked: For Good" musical film, saying "people love the story of a witch turning over a new leaf, which reminds me, Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress on Friday," drawing cheers from his audience.

"There’s going to be one less puddle of sweat on the floor mat of the congressional gym," Kimmel said, "because Marjorie Taylor Greene, yet another Trump superfan, learns that loyalty to him goes only one way."

FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER MCCARTHY WARNS MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE IS ‘THE CANARY IN THE COAL MINE’

In recent weeks, Greene has broken with Trump on several issues, including the release of the Epstein files.

"I refuse to be a battered wife, hoping it all goes away and gets better," Greene said in a clip of the video announcement of her resignation. "There is no plan to save the world or a 4D chess game being played."

"I have to say this woman is being attacked from all sides right now. Somehow she still had time to put up her Christmas tree, not even Thanksgiving," Kimmel said, commenting on the Christmas tree that could be seen in her video. "She says Congress is beholden to the super wealthy and ignores the needs of ordinary Americans. She says her party has no plan for healthcare and that the Jeffrey Epstein files are not a hoax as the president claims they are. To which I say, ‘Welcome to reality, Marj.’"

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS PRAISE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE AFTER BREAKING WITH TRUMP, TELL HER ‘WELCOME TO THE TEAM’

"Feel free to check out our science wing while you have a chance," Kimmel joked. "And you know what? Congress’ loss is ‘Love Island’s’ gain, and I wish her a lot of luck. Marjorie is out and Mamdani is in!"

When contacted by Fox News Digital about the monologue, a White House spokeswoman replied, "Reacting to Kimmel’s show would require me to waste my time watching it, and like many Americans who choose not to watch it, I have more entertaining things to do — like watch paint dry."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE