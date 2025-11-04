Marjorie Taylor Greene surprises 'The View' co-hosts with civility, praise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joined the co-hosts of "The View" on Tuesday, as the lawmaker praised the co-hosts for hosting her and having a professional discussion about politics.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked Greene about free speech feeling "harder" to have right now, and whether it was a good idea to have military personnel "marching through our cities."

"Well, on free speech, I want to say that I think that all of us here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way and, in my opinion, I think we need more of that in America. I really do, and a lot of people wanted me to come on this show and say nasty things and, you know, all of us to fight. They wanted all of us to fight," Greene said.

Greene has made headlines in recent weeks for criticizing the Republican Party over the government shutdown. The co-hosts of "The View" praised Greene in October for urging lawmakers on both sides to reopen the government and taking the Democrats' side with regard to the Obamacare subsidies they're trying to extend.

Sunny Hostin thanked her for not fighting with the hosts.

"I didn’t want to do that today, because I believe that people with powerful voices like myself and like you and especially women to women, we need to pave a new path. This country, our beautiful country, our red, white, and blue flag is just being ripped to shreds and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together, and I think that happens through free speech," Greene said.

Greene's statement was applauded by the audience, as well as co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Earlier in the discussion, Hostin told Greene, "I’m sitting here just stumped. You know, because you are a very different person than I thought you were."

Greene told Hostin that she had only seen her in clips and headlines as the lawmaker reminded "The View" host that it was the first time the two had met.

"It's like you're on the left now," Hostin said. Hostin pressed Greene on Qanon conspiracies, but added that she seemed to have "grown past that."

"I’m not on the left, and we could talk about Russian collusion. That was a conspiracy theory and a lie. There’s lies that come in both sides," Greene responded.

Co-host Joy Behar even urged Greene to become a Democrat during the discussion.