Marjorie Taylor Greene surprises 'The View' co-hosts with civility, praise

Greene praised the co-hosts for a professional discussion and said women across the country need to 'sew it back together'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Marjorie Taylor Greene on surprising 'View' interview: They want us to fight Video

Marjorie Taylor Greene on surprising 'View' interview: They want us to fight

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., discussed why she decided to appear on "The View," the liberal ABC talk show.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joined the co-hosts of "The View" on Tuesday, as the lawmaker praised the co-hosts for hosting her and having a professional discussion about politics.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked Greene about free speech feeling "harder" to have right now, and whether it was a good idea to have military personnel "marching through our cities."

"Well, on free speech, I want to say that I think that all of us here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way and, in my opinion, I think we need more of that in America. I really do, and a lot of people wanted me to come on this show and say nasty things and, you know, all of us to fight. They wanted all of us to fight," Greene said.

Greene has made headlines in recent weeks for criticizing the Republican Party over the government shutdown. The co-hosts of "The View" praised Greene in October for urging lawmakers on both sides to reopen the government and taking the Democrats' side with regard to the Obamacare subsidies they're trying to extend.

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS THERE ARE MANY 'WEAK REPUBLICAN MEN'

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sunny Hostin

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene sat down with the co-hosts of "The View" on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. (ABC/TheView)

Sunny Hostin thanked her for not fighting with the hosts.

"I didn’t want to do that today, because I believe that people with powerful voices like myself and like you and especially women to women, we need to pave a new path. This country, our beautiful country, our red, white, and blue flag is just being ripped to shreds and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together, and I think that happens through free speech," Greene said.

Greene's statement was applauded by the audience, as well as co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. 

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE EXPLAINS WHY SHE'S 'EXTREMELY FRUSTRATED' WITH DC LAWMAKERS

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Earlier in the discussion, Hostin told Greene, "I’m sitting here just stumped. You know, because you are a very different person than I thought you were."

Greene told Hostin that she had only seen her in clips and headlines as the lawmaker reminded "The View" host that it was the first time the two had met.

"It's like you're on the left now," Hostin said. Hostin pressed Greene on Qanon conspiracies, but added that she seemed to have "grown past that."

"I’m not on the left, and we could talk about Russian collusion. That was a conspiracy theory and a lie. There’s lies that come in both sides," Greene responded.

Sunny Hostin appears at event

Sunny Hostin attends a discussion of the View's "Behind the Table" podcast at 92NY on October 08, 2024, in New York City. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Co-host Joy Behar even urged Greene to become a Democrat during the discussion.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

