‘The View’ co-hosts praise Marjorie Taylor Greene after breaking with Trump, tell her ‘Welcome to the team’

The co-hosts of ABC’s "The View" praised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Monday for her recent break with President Donald Trump and her apology for engaging in what she called "toxic politics."

During Monday's episode, the co-hosts sympathized with Greene – who said she had been harassed and threatened after Trump targeted her online – and welcomed her as a new member of the anti-Trump resistance.

"Welcome to the fight, Marjorie," co-host Joy Behar said.

In an interview with CNN host Dana Bash on Sunday, Greene described receiving intimidating and threatening messages after Trump slammed her for criticizing him in recent weeks.

Trump called the lawmaker a "ranting lunatic" and accused her of becoming "left-wing" for appearing on "The View," according to a Friday night Truth Social post. He also said he’d support a 2026 primary challenge against her.

The president’s remarks came after Greene – once one of Trump’s most loyal supporters in Congress – criticized Trump and GOP leaders for not ending the government shutdown sooner and called for the administration to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

While speaking to Bash, Greene also apologized for indulging in what she called "toxic politics" in the past.

"I would like to say humbly, I‘m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics. It’s very bad for our country, and it’s been something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, is that we – I’m only responsible for myself and my own words and actions, and I am committed, and I’ve been working on this a lot lately to put down the knives in politics," she said.

The co-hosts of "The View" appeared to welcome Greene’s new perspective on Monday. Though she questioned whether Greene’s shift was genuine, co-host Sunny Hostin praised her for the statement on "toxic politics."

"There may be something behind this. Maybe she wants to run for governor. Maybe she wants to run for Senate, but I give her credit for saying, ‘I took part in some of that toxicity and I apologize.’ That takes a pretty big person to do that. So I'm still on the fence about her, but I don't know."

Behar seemed even more open to having Greene join them as a Trump critic.

"I’m happy to have her," she said. "You know, did you ever see the movie ‘Casablanca?' Yes. Did you see that movie? At the end of the movie, Paul Henreid says to Humphrey Bogart, ‘Welcome to the fight. Now I know our side will win.’ And that's how I feel about her."

Co-host Sara Haines praised Greene’s appeal for bringing back civility to American politics.

She said, "You should be able to have a beer with someone you disagree with at the end of the day… I believe that it has to come back."

Ana Navarro said the panel should be open to welcoming this new version of Greene, even if she had previously embraced partisan politics and conspiracy theories.

"I have said from the beginning that we should give her the benefit of the doubt. It doesn't mean we forget QAnon conspiracies. It doesn't mean we forget Jewish space lasers… It doesn't mean that we forget, you know, the way she acted at the State of the Union. It doesn't mean that we forget any of that, but it does mean that this is a new Marjorie Taylor Greene," Navarro said.

Greene's reps did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.