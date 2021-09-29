Mom of jailed marine Stuart Scheller: 'They're trying to bury our son'

The parents of Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday they "don't know" how their son is doing after he was put into the brig Monday. According to the parents, no one has told them yet what the charges were.



Scheller was put under a gag in order to prevent him from speaking out against military leadership regarding the botched troop withdrawal from Afghanistan his parents, Stu and Cathy, said in a statement. "He was issued a gag order which he broke this weekend by posting on social media," the statement said.

The Marine's father told Carlson, "He knew this weekend when he posted again and he broke his silence that they were probably going to arrest him. He is a very intelligent man. He understands what's going to happen to him."



"He broke chain of command … his crime was speaking truth to power, and power couldn't handle it … While he broke chain of command – [Gens.] Austin, Milley, McKenzie – they broke the chain of trust and confidence in the American people. We're mad, we're mad as hell."



PARENTS OF MARINE IMPRISONED FOR CRITICIZING AFGHAN CRISIS SLAMS 'ACT OF COWARDICE': 'SHAME ON AUSTIN'



"This is one of the worst stories I've ever seen in 30 years of covering this stuff," host Tucker Carlson said about the incarceration. "I can't remember being as offended as I am by this. It's just so completely wrong."



The Marine, who served for 17 years, was relieved of command in August after publicly expressing his views on how the military pulled troops out of Afghanistan, including abandoning Bagram Air Base before the withdrawal was complete.

The military also ordered Scheller to undergo a mental health evaluation. Scheller had said at the time that he was walking away from $2 million in pension.



He also said, "I’m not going anywhere."



"Everyone is scared that the weight of the system is crashing down on me. But I know something you don’t … it’s the system that’s going to break. Not me," Scheller continued.



"This is all for making a Facebook video that was entirely truthful," Tucker said to Scheller's parents about the incarceration.



Scheller's central complaint was a lack of accountability within the military and government.