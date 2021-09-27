Outspoken Marine officer who went viral blasting military leaders over Afghanistan is jailed: report

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, the officer who went viral for blasting the military's leadership amid the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, has been sent to the brig, according to a report.

"All our son did is ask the questions that everybody was asking themselves, but they were too scared to speak out loud," Scheller's father, Stu Scheller Sr., told Task & Purpose. "He was asking for accountability. In fact, I think he even asked for an apology that we made mistakes, but they couldn’t do that, which is mind-blowing."

Scheller first rose to internet stardom by posting a video to Facebook blasting military leaders for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, questioning their command decisions on the events leading up to and during the final evacuation effort.

Scheller would go on to release several more videos, generating praise and controversy while drawing the ire of military leadership. Eventually, he was told by superiors to stop posting to social media altogether, an order he immediately ignored by posting about the gag order.

The officer also seemingly realized that last post could result in his trip to the brig.

"What happens when all you do is speak truth and no one wants to hear it. But they can probably stop listening because… I’m crazy… right?" Scheller wrote at the end of the post. "Col Emmel please have the MPs waiting for me at 0800 on Monday. I’m ready for jail."

Scheller is "currently in pre-trial confinement," a spokesperson for Training and Education Command said of the officer's status.

"The time, date, and location of the proceedings have not been determined. Lt. Col. Scheller will be afforded all due process," the statement continued.

But the elder Scheller defended his son, arguing that he was only asking for "accountability" from the military's top brass.

"He’s asking for the same accountability that is expected of him and his men," he said.

"I’ve had Vietnam veterans contacting me applauding him for his courage because they too want to know: Was it all worth it?" he continued. "And by demanding accountability and honesty from his senior leaders, that’s all he was asking. And the way the Marine Corps has dealt with it: They have now put him in jail."