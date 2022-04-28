Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Maria Bartiromo on shrinking US economy: Recession cries 'getting louder'

'Inflation is out of control,' FOX Business host warns

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Maria Bartiromo: Recession cries getting louder Video

Maria Bartiromo: Recession cries getting louder

FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to provide insight into how the shrinking economy will impact Americans amid inflation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo suggested on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday that recession cries are "getting louder" after the new gross domestic product (GDP) report showed that the U.S. economy is shrinking for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 

AMERICANS GRADE PRESIDENT BIDEN AS INFLATION HITS A 40-YEAR RECORD HIGH

MARIA BARTIROMO: Inflation is out of control, 40-year high, and that is one of the issues that's making things so much more expensive and hard to come by. We're in the middle of earnings season. 

Maria Bartiromo told Fox News that The Fed will raise interest rates in an ‘aggressive way’ amid inflation. 

Maria Bartiromo told Fox News that The Fed will raise interest rates in an ‘aggressive way’ amid inflation. 

I think several months ago I mentioned…recession for the first time, in a long time, those cries about recession are getting louder. Recession, just to remind our viewers – Two-quarters of negative growth. We are now looking at the first quarter of negative growth, down 1.4% on GDP today.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

The Fed will raise interest rates in ‘aggressive way’: Maria Bartiromo Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.