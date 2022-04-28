Maria Bartiromo on shrinking US economy: Recession cries 'getting louder'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo suggested on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday that recession cries are "getting louder" after the new gross domestic product (GDP) report showed that the U.S. economy is shrinking for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

AMERICANS GRADE PRESIDENT BIDEN AS INFLATION HITS A 40-YEAR RECORD HIGH

MARIA BARTIROMO: Inflation is out of control, 40-year high, and that is one of the issues that's making things so much more expensive and hard to come by. We're in the middle of earnings season.

…

I think several months ago I mentioned…recession for the first time, in a long time, those cries about recession are getting louder. Recession, just to remind our viewers – Two-quarters of negative growth. We are now looking at the first quarter of negative growth, down 1.4% on GDP today.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: