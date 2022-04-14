Americans grade President Biden as inflation hits a 40-year record high

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans in Wisconsin graded President Biden's performance after inflation climbed at the fastest rate in 40 years.

"Can you go lower?" Tom, a Fond du Lac resident, said when asked to rate the president on a scale of A-F.

"I'd give him an F, in my opinion," Tom continued. "I don’t think he’s running this country the way it should be run."

While others agreed with Tom, some gave Biden better grades.

"I give him an A," one Wisconsin resident said.

Wisconsinites doled out the grades hours after the Department of Labor reported that consumer prices had risen 8.5% compared to a year ago. Inflation rates have continuously risen over the last few months, with a 1.2% increase from February to March.

Donna, of Eden, said inflation, along with the energy crisis, played major roles in how she rated Biden.

"I'll give him an F," she told Fox News.

"In the next year to two years, I think there is going to be a lot of people struggling with inflation and the cost of living," Donna added. "If he doesn’t turn things around, I think it’s going to be bad for our country."

But the resident who gave Biden an A cast blame elsewhere.

"He's there to sign the bills," he said. "All the bills in the United States go to the House and when the House vote on the bill they take it to the Senate. So, if you have a 50/50 Senate, what do you expect?"

"The president can do so much, but if he doesn’t have the the Congress or the House of Representatives behind him, all his agenda isn’t going to work," the resident told Fox News.

Division in Congress has been a consistent challenge for Biden and sank his flagship Build Back Better plan.

Biden "took everything away from the workers," Tom told Fox News. He said inflation is costing Americans more than ever.

"We just spent $105 dollars," Tom added as he left the grocery store. "We don’t have kids at home, and we didn’t buy one bag of meat, just salads."

Michael, also of Fond du Lac, told Fox News that Biden is giving a "middle of the road" performance.

I would give him "probably about a C," Michael said. "I’ve heard a lot of good and I’ve heard a lot of bad."

April, another Fond du Lac resident, gave Biden an "F minus minus minus."

She said shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline played into her assessment. Biden "put our economy back in others' hands," she said.

One Wisconsin resident told Fox News: "I give him a B. He is doing the best he can."

Tom said that Democrats are "going to lose" in the midterm elections.

Another Wisconsin resident told Fox News that the Democrats need to sell their message for the midterms in a way that will "motivate and rally us to go back and vote for them."

"Let’s get delegates who will go out there to support us and support this president so all his agendas can be passed," the resident said.