Marco Rubio blasts Dems, media over Trump outrage, calls them 'self-righteous hypocrites'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., had a fiery message for Democratic lawmakers and members of the media on Thursday, who he called "self-righteous hypocrites" over their outrage of President Trump's escalated feud with the four progressive congresswomen.

Rubio began by stating the president's tweets attacking the freshman lawmakers were "wrong" and that the "send her back" chant aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was "grotesque." But he told his followers he refuses to play the "stupid game" led by left-leaning critics.

"So this is how it's been working, the president says something and people cringe because you don't like it, but then the other side- these left-wing politicians, people on the media, they go crazy with their outrage," Rubio began his video message. "And they demand that you immediately answer what he said and answer the way they want you to answer."

The Florida Republican then listed several examples of previous GOP presidents and presidential candidates like Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, John McCain, Mitt Romney, who "these same people" called "racist."

"These are the same people, by the way, who one of their members of Congress from their party says that support for Israel is 'all about the Benjamins' and they couldn't even pass a resolution condemning anti-Semitism by itself, but it took them less than 72 hours to pass a resolution condemning the president of the United State's tweet as racist," Rubio said.

He continued, "The hypocrisy, the self-righteousness outrages people too. And on top of it, you have these members, who are all Americans... but they're also political bullies. They go around attacking people, calling other Democrats just like southern segregationists, but when you hit them back, it's 'because they're women of color.'"

"It's absurd. People are tired of this game- you have to immediately respond, pick a side between these two, it's a game I'm not going to play," Rubio reiterated. "It's distracting us from the important things that this country needs to be focused on and I'm not playing this game anymore."